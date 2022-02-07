Jermaine Jackson facts: Jackson 5 singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

As part of the Jackson 5, Jermaine Jackson became one of the biggest popstars of the 1970 and 1980s.

The American singer and bassist was in the Jackson Five with four of his brothers from 1964 to 1975, and he was the second singer after his brother Michael.

Jermaine sang lead vocals on some of Jackson Five's biggest hits, and featured in classics such as 'I'll Be There' and 'I Want You Back'.

When the group reformed as The Jacksons, Jermaine stayed with Motown Records, and was replaced by his youngest brother, Randy.

Jermaine continued to have a solo career in the 1980s, including duets with Whitney Houston, but he eventually rejoined The Jacksons, where he has remained on and off ever since.