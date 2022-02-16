Randy Jackson facts: Jackson 5 singer's age, wife, children, siblings and career revealed

Randy Jackson is the youngest Jackson brother, and was a member of the Jacksons back in the 1970s and 1980s.

Randy has kept a lower profile compared to most of his other siblings, and was the second youngest child of father Joe Jackson and mother Katherine Jackson, with only Janet being born after him.

But where is Randy now and how many kids does he have?

Who is Randy Jackson and how old is he? Randy Jackson in 1971. Picture: Getty Randy Jackson was born on October 29, 1961. He celebrated his 60th birthday in 2021. He is the ninth child of the Jackson family, and was only two years old when the Jackson 5 were formed. His siblings are Rebbie, Jackie, Tito, La Toya, Marlon, Brandon (Marlon's twin who died soon after birth), Michael, Jermaine, and Janet. He was not an original member of the Jackson 5, and first appeared live with his brothers in 1971 at a Christmas show the Jackson 5 held for blind children. While he was on every Jackson 5 tour since 1972, playing the congas among other instruments, Randy did not officially join the band until 1975. This was when they left Motown for CBS Records, and older brother Jermaine chose to stay with Motown, with Randy replacing him. (L-R) Michael Jackson, Tito Jackson, Randy Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Jackie Jackson. Picture: Getty The Jackson 5 also officially changed their name to the Jacksons when they signed with Epic, as Motown owned the name 'Jackson 5'. Aged 16, he co-wrote the Jacksons' big hit 'Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)' with brother Michael. When the Jacksons parted ways in the early 1990s, Randy took a step back from performing live. The Jacksons now consist of Jermaine, Tito, Marlon and Jackie.