Tito Jackson facts: Jackson 5 singer's age, wife, children, siblings and career revealed

13 April 2022, 17:38
Tito Jackson found fame as one of the famous Jackson siblings, and has been a member of the Jackson 5 and Jacksons since the late 1960s.
The singer and guitarist was an original member of the Jackson 5 on the Motown label, and he is the third child in the Jackson family.
Tito has also recorded a number of solo albums, while his three sons formed their own successful group, 3T.
Full name Toriano Adaryll Jackson, Tito was born on October 15, 1953 in Gary, Indiana. He celebrated his 68th birthday in 2021.
His siblings are Rebbie, Jackie, Randy, La Toya, Marlon, Brandon (Marlon's twin who died soon after birth), Michael, Jermaine, and Janet. His parents were Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson.
Aged 10, he was caught playing his father's guitar after he broke a string. After fixing the string, Joe demanded his son play for him. Once finished, his father bought him his own guitar.
Soon after, Joe convinced Tito, Jackie, and Jermaine to form a singing group, eventually leading to the Jackson 5.
It wasn't until the early 2000s that Tito Jackson started performing as a solo artist.
Moving into jazz, soul and blues music, Tito released his debut solo album in 2016 with Tito Time.
He followed this with 2021's Under Your Spell.
Tito Jackson married partner Delores 'Dee Dee' Martes in 1972, aged 18, but the couple divorced in 1988.
In 1994, Delores was found dead in a swimming pool. The death was originally ruled accidental, but Los Angeles businessman Donald Bohana was later charged with murdering her in 2000.
Tito and Delores had three kids together:
Taj, Taryll and Tito formed the trio 3T in the 1990s, managed by their father.
3T scored a number of hits around the world, including two UK number two songs in 1996: 'Anything' and 'Why', the latter of which featured their uncle Michael Jackson.
Tito now has eight grandchildren in total.