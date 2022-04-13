Tito Jackson facts: Jackson 5 singer's age, wife, children, siblings and career revealed

Tito Jackson found fame as one of the famous Jackson siblings, and has been a member of the Jackson 5 and Jacksons since the late 1960s.

The singer and guitarist was an original member of the Jackson 5 on the Motown label, and he is the third child in the Jackson family.

Tito has also recorded a number of solo albums, while his three sons formed their own successful group, 3T.