Janet Jackson facts: Singer's age, husband, children, family and net worth revealed

By Tom Eames

Janet Jackson is one of the most successful female singers of all time, selling millions of records around the world and influencing countless artists that came after her.

The American singer, actress, and dancer is best known for her creative and socially conscious songs and albums, as well as her extravagant stage shows and dance routines.

Janet's choreography was one of the main reasons for MTV becoming such a force in the 1980s, and allowed her to break gender and racial barriers at the time.

She was the tenth and youngest child of the famous Jackson family, and began her career by taking part in the TV show The Jacksons in 1976, before appearing in shows such as Good Times, Diff'rent Strokes, and Fame.

She signed a recording contract in 1982, and became her own pop icon following the release of her third and fourth studio albums Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989).

By the end of the 1990s, Janet was named by Billboard magazine as the second most successful recording artist of the decade after Mariah Carey. Among her biggest songs include 'Together Again', 'Rhythm Nation', 'That's the Way Love Goes' and 'All for You'.

Her career was harshly stalled in 2004, following her appearance at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, where her breast was exposed by Justin Timberlake to millions of people watching at home. Depsite Justin not seeing any backlash, Janet was blacklisted by the industy, with her music being reduced on radio and TV.

Janet is back in 2022 with a highly-anticipated four-hour documentary series titled Janet Jackson, where she will open up about her life and career. She will also release her new album Black Diamond, followed by a world tour.