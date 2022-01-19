Janet Jackson facts: Singer's age, husband, children, family and net worth revealed

19 January 2022, 16:06 | Updated: 19 January 2022, 16:22

Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Janet Jackson is one of the most successful female singers of all time, selling millions of records around the world and influencing countless artists that came after her.

The American singer, actress, and dancer is best known for her creative and socially conscious songs and albums, as well as her extravagant stage shows and dance routines.

Janet's choreography was one of the main reasons for MTV becoming such a force in the 1980s, and allowed her to break gender and racial barriers at the time.

She was the tenth and youngest child of the famous Jackson family, and began her career by taking part in the TV show The Jacksons in 1976, before appearing in shows such as Good Times, Diff'rent Strokes, and Fame.

She signed a recording contract in 1982, and became her own pop icon following the release of her third and fourth studio albums Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989).

By the end of the 1990s, Janet was named by Billboard magazine as the second most successful recording artist of the decade after Mariah Carey. Among her biggest songs include 'Together Again', 'Rhythm Nation', 'That's the Way Love Goes' and 'All for You'.

Her career was harshly stalled in 2004, following her appearance at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, where her breast was exposed by Justin Timberlake to millions of people watching at home. Depsite Justin not seeing any backlash, Janet was blacklisted by the industy, with her music being reduced on radio and TV.

Janet is back in 2022 with a highly-anticipated four-hour documentary series titled Janet Jackson, where she will open up about her life and career. She will also release her new album Black Diamond, followed by a world tour.

  1. How old is Janet Jackson and what is her full name?

    The Jackson family in 1977: (clockwise from lower row, left): Janet, Randy, Jackie, Michael, Tito, Marlon, LaToya and Rebbie Jackson
    The Jackson family in 1977: (clockwise from lower row, left): Janet, Randy, Jackie, Michael, Tito, Marlon, LaToya and Rebbie Jackson. Picture: Getty

    Janet Jackson was born on May 16, 1966, and she celebrated her 55th birthday in 2021.

    Full name Janet Damita Jo Jackson, she was born in Gary, Indiana.

    She was the youngest of 10 children, to parents Katherine Esther (née Scruse) and Joseph Walter Jackson.

    At the time, The Jacksons were lower-middle class and devout Jehovah's Witnesses, although Janet would later move away from organized religion.

    When she was still very young, her brothers began performing as the Jackson 5, and soon became massive international stars.

    Her siblings are:

    • Maureen Reillette 'Rebbie' Jackson (born May 29, 1950)
    • Sigmund Esco 'Jackie' Jackson (born May 4, 1951)
    • Toriano Adaryll 'Tito' Jackson (born October 15, 1953)
    • Jermaine La Jaune Jackson (born December 11, 1954)
    • LaToya Yvonne Jackson (born May 29, 1956)
    • Marlon David Jackson (born March 12, 1957)
    • Brandon Jackson (March 12, 1957 – March 12, 1957)
    • Michael Joseph Jackson (August 29, 1958 – June 25, 2009)
    • Steven Randall 'Randy' Jackson (born October 29, 1961)
    • Her father also had a daughter, Joh'Vonnie Jackson (born August 30, 1974) from an affair.

  2. Is Janet Jackson married?

    Janet Jackson and James DeBarge in 1985
    Janet Jackson and James DeBarge in 1985. Picture: Getty

    Aged just 18, Janet Jackson eloped with singer James DeBarge in September 1984.

    The marriage was annulled in November 1985.

    In 1987, she began dating artist René Elizondo Jr. In 1991, the couple married and their marriage was kept a secret until it was announced that they had split in 1999.

    Janet Jackson with Rene Elizondo
    Janet Jackson with Rene Elizondo. Picture: Getty

    In 2010, Janet met Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, and began dating him shortly afterwards. The couple became engaged and married privately in 2012.

    In 2017, it was announced that the couple had separated and were looking to divorce.

    Janet Jackson with Wissam al Mana in 2013
    Janet Jackson with Wissam al Mana in 2013. Picture: Getty

  3. Does Janet Jackson have any children?

    Janet Jackson is a mother to one child, born with third husband Wissam al Mana.

    In 2016, Janet announced that they were expecting their first child together.

    On January 3, 2017, Janet gave birth to a son, Eissa Al Mana. She was aged 50 at the time.

  4. What is Janet Jackson's net worth?

    Janet Jackson has an estimated net worth of around $190 million.

