Rebbie Jackson facts: Michael Jackson sister's age, husband, children and songs revealed

Rebbie Jackson in 1993. Picture: Getty

Rebbie Jackson is the eldest of the famous Jackson siblings, and is also a singer in her own right.

Perhaps not as famous as her brother Michael Jackson, sister Janet Jackson and her other siblings, Rebbie has in fact had a very successful career as a singer.

Rebbie first performed on stage with her siblings during shows in Las Vegas in 1974. She then started appearing in the TV series The Jacksons.

Aged 34, Rebbie released her debut album Centipede in 1984, featuring songs written by Smokey Robinson, Prince, and her younger brother Michael.

After a couple more albums and a seven-year musical hiatus, Rebbie returned with a cover of 'Forever Young' for the Free Willy 2 soundtrack, and another album in 1998, which has so far been her most recent release.