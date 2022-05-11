Jackie Jackson facts: Jackson 5 singer's age, wife, children and family revealed

On Air Now
Early Breakfast with Gary King 4am - 6am
11 May 2022, 14:24
Jackie Jackson found fame as one of the famous Jackson siblings, and has been a member of the Jackson 5 and Jacksons since the late 1960s.
The singer and songwriter was an original member of the Jackson 5 on the Motown label, and he is the second child and oldest brother in the Jackson family.
Jackie has also recorded a couple of solo albums. Here are all the important facts about the artist:
Full name Sigmund Esco Jackson, Jackie was born in Gary, Indiana, on his mother Katherine's 21st birthday in 1951. He celebrated his 71st birthday in 2022.
Nicknamed Jackie by his grandfather, taken from 'Jackson Boy', he and his siblings grew up in a two-room house just outside of Chicago.
In 1964, his father Joseph formed the Jackson Brothers singing group, which included Jackie with his brothers Tito and Jermaine. The group included younger brothers Marlon and Michael playing percussive instruments at first.
His siblings are Rebbie, Tito, Randy, La Toya, Marlon, Brandon (Marlon's twin who died soon after birth), Michael, Jermaine, and Janet. His parents were Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson.
Randy performed with a high tenor singing voice, and had the highest and lightest natural speaking and singing voice of all his brothers.
Jackie released his debut self-titled solo album in 1973 for Motown to moderate success.
It wasn't until 1989 that he followed it up with Be the One, including the single 'Cruzin''.
Jackie Jackson has been married three times, and has four children.
He married his first wife, Enid Arden Spann, in 1974 after five years together. However, it was a tumultuous marriage due to his infidelities and volatile behaviour.
They split up in 1984, and Enid filed for divorce, but they got back together in 1985. Just a few months later, Enid filed for divorce for a final time. She received a restraining order against Jackie, after claiming that he was physically abusive. She died from a brain aneurysm in 1997.
They had two children together: Sigmund Esco 'Siggy' Jackson Jr (born 1977), and Brandi Jackson (born 1982).
In the 1980s, Jackie was revealed to have had an affair with pop star Paula Abdul.
In 2001, he married his second wife, Victoria Triggs, and they later divorced.
He married his third wife, Emily Besselink, in 2012. She gave birth to twin boys, Jaylen and River Jackson, in 2013. Here they are together shortly after the boys were born: