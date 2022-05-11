Jackie Jackson facts: Jackson 5 singer's age, wife, children and family revealed

11 May 2022, 14:24

Jackie Jackson in 2009
Jackie Jackson in 2009. Picture: Getty

Jackie Jackson found fame as one of the famous Jackson siblings, and has been a member of the Jackson 5 and Jacksons since the late 1960s.

The singer and songwriter was an original member of the Jackson 5 on the Motown label, and he is the second child and oldest brother in the Jackson family.

Jackie has also recorded a couple of solo albums. Here are all the important facts about the artist:

  1. How old is Jackie Jackson and what is his real name?

    The Jacksons in 1977 (Jackie far left)
    The Jacksons in 1977 (Jackie far left). Picture: Getty

    Full name Sigmund Esco Jackson, Jackie was born in Gary, Indiana, on his mother Katherine's 21st birthday in 1951. He celebrated his 71st birthday in 2022.

    Nicknamed Jackie by his grandfather, taken from 'Jackson Boy', he and his siblings grew up in a two-room house just outside of Chicago.

    In 1964, his father Joseph formed the Jackson Brothers singing group, which included Jackie with his brothers Tito and Jermaine. The group included younger brothers Marlon and Michael playing percussive instruments at first.

    His siblings are Rebbie, Tito, Randy, La Toya, Marlon, Brandon (Marlon's twin who died soon after birth), Michael, Jermaine, and Janet. His parents were Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson.

    Randy performed with a high tenor singing voice, and had the highest and lightest natural speaking and singing voice of all his brothers.

  2. Has Jackie Jackson released solo music?

    Jackie released his debut self-titled solo album in 1973 for Motown to moderate success.

    It wasn't until 1989 that he followed it up with Be the One, including the single 'Cruzin''.

  3. Is Jackie Jackson married and does he have children?

    Jackie Jackson has been married three times, and has four children.

    He married his first wife, Enid Arden Spann, in 1974 after five years together. However, it was a tumultuous marriage due to his infidelities and volatile behaviour.

    They split up in 1984, and Enid filed for divorce, but they got back together in 1985. Just a few months later, Enid filed for divorce for a final time. She received a restraining order against Jackie, after claiming that he was physically abusive. She died from a brain aneurysm in 1997.

    They had two children together: Sigmund Esco 'Siggy' Jackson Jr (born 1977), and Brandi Jackson (born 1982).

    Jackie Jackson's first wife Enid Spann
    Jackie Jackson's first wife Enid Spann. Picture: Getty

    In the 1980s, Jackie was revealed to have had an affair with pop star Paula Abdul.

    In 2001, he married his second wife, Victoria Triggs, and they later divorced.

    He married his third wife, Emily Besselink, in 2012. She gave birth to twin boys, Jaylen and River Jackson, in 2013. Here they are together shortly after the boys were born:

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Elvis Presley

The new Elvis biopic explores Presley's life in three sections.

Does Austin Butler really sing and play guitar in Elvis? His Elvis Presley vocals explained

Elvis Presley

The UK representing the UK, from Cliff Richard, Bucks Fizz and Katrina and the Waves

Who has actually won Eurovision for the UK and when have they finished last?

Eurovision

Sam Ryder

Sam Ryder facts: Eurovision singer's age, TikTok career, songs, and girlfriend revealed
Mika

Mika facts: Singer's age, partner, height, songs and more revealed

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed