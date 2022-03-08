Marlon Jackson facts: Jackson 5 singer's age, wife, children and career revealed

On Air Now
Smooth Breakfast with Jenni Falconer 6am - 10am
8 March 2022, 16:55
As part of the Jackson 5, Marlon Jackson was one of the most popular pop and disco singers of his generation.
He was the sixth child of father Joe Jackson and mother Katherine Jackson, and was born around 17 and a half months before his younger brother Michael.
Here are all the important facts about the former Motown star:
Marlon David Jackson was born on March 12, 1957, at St Mary's Mercy Hospital, in Gary, Indiana.
His siblings are Rebbie, Jackie, Tito, La Toya, Randy, Brandon (Marlon's twin who died soon after birth), Michael, Jermaine, and Janet.
Growing up, Marlon had been particularly close to Michael, whom he considered the substitute for his twin brother, Brandon, who died shortly after birth.
Like his brothers Michael and Jermaine, Marlon began a solo career.
He released the album Baby Tonight In 1987, which reached number 22 on the Top R&B Albums chart in the United States.
However,, Marlon has not released another album since then.
In August 1975, an 18-year-old Marlon married his girlfriend, Carol Ann Parker.
The couple had met in New Orleans during one of the Jacksons' tours.
Marlon and Parker have three children:
Marlon and Carol have six grandchildren in total, two from Valencia and four from Brittany.