Marlon Jackson facts: Jackson 5 singer's age, wife, children and career revealed

Marlon Jackson in 2017. Picture: Getty

As part of the Jackson 5, Marlon Jackson was one of the most popular pop and disco singers of his generation.

He was the sixth child of father Joe Jackson and mother Katherine Jackson, and was born around 17 and a half months before his younger brother Michael.

Here are all the important facts about the former Motown star: