Smokey Robinson facts: Singer's age, wife, children and how he got his 'Smokey' nickname

Picture: Getty

Smokey Robinson is one of the most iconic soul singers of all time.

From his Motown days with The Miracles to his successful solo career, he was a truly gifted singer-songwriter.

Smokey is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and former record executive director. He was the founder and lead singer of Motown group the Miracles.

He quit the group in 1972, focusing on his role as Motown's vice president. However, Smokey returned to the music industry as a solo artist the following year.

Smokey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, and was awarded the 2016 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for his contributions to popular music.

Here are the important facts about Smokey Robinson that any fan should know.