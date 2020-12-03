Mariah Carey facts: Who is her husband, who are her parents and how many kids does she have?

Who are Mariah Carey's parents?

Mariah's father, Alfred Roy Carey, was of African American and Afro-Venezuelan descent, while her mother, Patricia, is of Irish descent.

Her last name Carey was used by her Venezuelan grandfather, Francisco Núñez, after he came to New York.

Patricia was a part-time opera singer and vocal coach, before she met Alfred in 1960. When he became an aeronautical engineer, the couple married, and moved into a small suburb in New York.

Patricia's family disowned her for marrying a black man. Mariah later explained that she felt neglected by her mother's side of the family.

In between the births of Mariah's older sister Alison and herself, the family struggled within the community due to their ethnicity. Mariah's name came from the song 'They Call the Wind Maria', from the 1951 Broadway musical Paint Your Wagon.

When Mariah was three years old, her parents divorced.

Her sister Alison moved in with her father, while the other two children, Mariah and brother Morgan, stayed with their mother. Mariah would soon grow apart from her father, and stopped seeing him altogether.

Her father Alfred died of cancer in 2002.