Janet Jackson tears up speaking about brother Michael in explosive new film trailer

By Tom Eames

Janet Jackson's upcoming documentary film will see the iconic singer open up about her family, her brother Michael Jackson and the Super Bowl controversy with Justin Timberlake.

The four-hour documentary - titled simply Janet Jackson - was originally set to air at the end of January via Lifetime.

It has now been confirmed that it will premiere in the UK on Sky Documentaries as two double-bills over consecutive nights, with all four episodes to be available on NOW from Monday, January 31.

Watch the full trailer above.

The pop icon will discuss her life and career, with interviews from many famous family, friends and fans, including Randy Jackson, Tito Jackson, Paula Abdul, Mariah Carey, Samuel L Jackson and Whoopi Goldberg.

The film has been in the works for five years, and features never-before-seen footage from Janet Jackson's life. There will also be footage of Janet discussing her 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, and her relationship with her late brother Michael.

Janet Jackson. Picture: Sky/Lifetime

Michael Jackson in the film's trailer. Picture: Sky/Lifetime

The new extended trailer shows Janet's childhood fame, and her troubled relationship with her father, saying: "There were times I didn't understand where I fit in... My father was very strict, he was in charge of my life."

Janet also talks about being a mother and her past relationships, saying: "I haven't given up on love."

She also breaks down when talking about her late brother Michael, and the child abuse allegations that surrounded him. When asked if the allegations affected her career, Janet replied: "Guilty by association."

Janet's new album Black Diamond is expected to be released later this year.