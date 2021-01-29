Paula Abdul facts: American Idol star's songs, age, net worth and more revealed

Who is Paula Abdul?

Paula Abdul in 1989. Picture: Getty

Paula Abdul is an American dancer, choreographer, singer, actress, and TV star. She started her career as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team at the age of 18, and later became the head choreographer for the Laker Girls, where she was soon discovered by The Jacksons.

After choreographing music videos for Janet Jackson, she signed her own record deal. Her debut album Forever Your Girl in 1988 became one of the most successful debut albums, selling 7 million copies in the US, and set a record for the most number-one singles from a debut album.

She was later one of the original judges on American Idol from 2002 to 2009, and later appeared as a judge on The X Factor, Live to Dance, and So You Think You Can Dance.

She was also a choreographer for various films, including Can't Buy Me Love, The Running Man, Big, Coming to America, Jerry Maguire and American Beauty.