Watch Janet Jackson’s fascinating new documentary trailer featuring Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey and more

7 September 2021, 13:07

Watch Janet Jackson’s fascinating new documentary trailer featuring Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Tito Jackson and more
Watch Janet Jackson’s fascinating new documentary trailer featuring Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Tito Jackson and more. Picture: Getty
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

The first trailer for Janet Jackson’s new two-part documentary titled Janet has been released and features footage of Michael Jackson and Mariah Carey.

Janet Jackson is set to release a documentary titled Janet early next year to mark the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.

Janet will take a deep dive into the life and career of Janet Jackson and is set to give Janet the opportunity to tell her story from her perspective.

Speaking in the trailer, Janet explains: “This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes. This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

Read more: Smooth Icons 2021: Michael Jackson is voted the greatest artist of all time

There are also appearances from Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott and Paula Abdul - they discuss the influence and impact of Janet and her career.

Janet will feature unseen footage and in the teaser, we see Janet’s brother Michael Jackson as well as rapper Tupac Shakur.

Tito Jackson also appears in the trailer discussing Janet and says: “She will always be my baby sister.”

Watch Janet Jackson’s fascinating new documentary trailer featuring Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Tito Jackson and more
Watch Janet Jackson’s fascinating new documentary trailer featuring Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Tito Jackson and more. Picture: Getty

Read more: Janet Jackson leaves a superfan speechless in heartwarming video

Janet has been in production for over five years according to the trailer - it has been directed by Ben Hirsch while Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson serve as executive producers.

The two-part documentary was filmed partly when Janet’s father Joe Jackson passed away in 2018. The film will use a combination of documentary recordings, archive footage and interviews to take a look into the personal life and career of Janet.

Janet will cover topics such as Janet’s Superbowl performance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, Janet’s journey to motherhood, Janet returning to music after taking a break and Michael Jackson’s death in 2009.

Janet is set to premiere in January 2022 via Lifetime and A&E.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Only Fools and Horses at 40: Remembering the heartbreaking 'Holding Back the Years' moment at Rodney's wedding

Only Fools and Horses at 40: The heartbreaking 'Holding Back the Years' moment at Rodney's wedding

TV & Film

ABBA Voyage

ABBA Voyage reunion: New album release date, how to buy UK concert tickets and new songs revealed

ABBA

Anita Baker proudly regains control of her masters and music

Anita Baker proudly regains control of her masters and music with support from Taylor Swift
Stevie Wonder performing at the 1996 Olympic closing ceremony in Atlanta, and Stevie Wonder on stage with John Lennon.

Watch when Stevie Wonder brought the world to tears with stirring cover of 'Imagine'

Stevie Wonder

ABBA performing at Wembley Arena, and the first image of the purpose-built ABBA Arena

ABBA Voyage: First-look at the ABBA Arena ahead of live concert return revealed

ABBA

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?