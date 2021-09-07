Watch Janet Jackson’s fascinating new documentary trailer featuring Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey and more

Watch Janet Jackson’s fascinating new documentary trailer featuring Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Tito Jackson and more. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Lovejoy

The first trailer for Janet Jackson’s new two-part documentary titled Janet has been released and features footage of Michael Jackson and Mariah Carey.

Janet Jackson is set to release a documentary titled Janet early next year to mark the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.

Janet will take a deep dive into the life and career of Janet Jackson and is set to give Janet the opportunity to tell her story from her perspective.

Speaking in the trailer, Janet explains: “This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes. This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

There are also appearances from Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott and Paula Abdul - they discuss the influence and impact of Janet and her career.

Janet will feature unseen footage and in the teaser, we see Janet’s brother Michael Jackson as well as rapper Tupac Shakur.

Tito Jackson also appears in the trailer discussing Janet and says: “She will always be my baby sister.”

Watch Janet Jackson’s fascinating new documentary trailer featuring Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Tito Jackson and more. Picture: Getty

Janet has been in production for over five years according to the trailer - it has been directed by Ben Hirsch while Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson serve as executive producers.

The two-part documentary was filmed partly when Janet’s father Joe Jackson passed away in 2018. The film will use a combination of documentary recordings, archive footage and interviews to take a look into the personal life and career of Janet.

Janet will cover topics such as Janet’s Superbowl performance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, Janet’s journey to motherhood, Janet returning to music after taking a break and Michael Jackson’s death in 2009.

Janet is set to premiere in January 2022 via Lifetime and A&E.