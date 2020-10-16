Cliff Richard facts: Pop legend's age, net worth, partner and more facts revealed

Sir Cliff Richard is one of the most successful British artists of all time, with a career spanning seven decades.

He has sold over 250 million records worldwide, and is the third highest-selling singles artist in the UK, behind just The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

In the year he celebrates his 80th birthday, here are the big facts about Sir Cliff Richard every fan should know:

  1. Cliff Richard age: How old is he and what is his real name?

    Sir Cliff was born on October 14, 1940. He celebrated his 80th birthday in 2020.

    He was born Harry Rodger Webb, in India at King George's Hospital, Victoria Street, in Lucknow, which was then part of British India.

    His parents were Rodger Oscar Webb, a manager for a catering contractor that serviced the Indian Railways, and the former Dorothy Marie Dazely.

    The Webb family lived in Maqbara, and in 1948, following Indian independence, the family travelled to Tilbury, Essex aboard the SS Ranchi.

    The 1950s entrepreneur Harry Greatorex suggested he change from his real name of Harry Webb. The name Cliff was used as it sounded like 'cliff face', which suggested 'Rock'.

    'Move It' writer Ian Samwell suggested the surname 'Richard', as a tribute to Cliff's hero Little Richard.

  2. Is Cliff Richard married?

    Cliff Richard and Sue Barker in 1983
    Cliff Richard and Sue Barker in 1983. Picture: Getty

    Sir Cliff has been a lifelong bachelor, but is known to have dated Australian dancer Delia Wicks, and tennis star Sue Barker in the past. He has also spoken about being in love with Olivia Newton-John back in the 1970s.

    Cliff often declines discussion about his close relationships, and when asked about suggestions that he may be gay, he has said categorically that he is not.

    When asked in the late 1970s, he said: "It's untrue. People are very unfair with their criticism and their judgements. I've had girlfriends. But people seem to think that if a bloke doesn't sleep around he must be gay. Marriage is a very special thing to me. I'm certainly not going to do it just to make other people feel satisfied."

    Cliff has also spoken of his close friendship with John McElynn, an American former priest whom he met in 2001. In 2008, Cliff said: "John and I have over time struck up a close friendship. He has also become a companion, which is great because I don't like living alone, even now."

  3. What is Cliff Richard's net worth?

    Cliff Richard is worth an estimated £70 million, according to The Richest.

