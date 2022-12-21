Cliff Richard recreates moving 'Suddenly' duet with Olivia Newton-John 6 months after her death

21 December 2022, 12:04

Cliff Richard gave a moving speech about the last months of his friendship with Olivia, before launching into an incredible reenacted duet between the pair.
Cliff Richard gave a moving speech about the last months of his friendship with Olivia, before launching into an incredible reenacted duet between the pair. Picture: BBC

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Cliff Richard has given a moving tribute to Olivia Newton-John by reenacting a duet with the star six months after she passed away in August 2022.

Sir Cliff Richard and Olivia Newton-John and a life-long friendship.

The pair first met in the 1970s and performed together many times, most notably on the song 'Suddenly' for Olivia Newton-John's 1980 musical fantasy film Xanadu.

Taking to the stage for a special televised broadcast on Sunday (December 18), Cliff Richard gave a moving speech about the last months of his friendship with Olivia, before launching into an incredible reenacted duet between the pair.

Cliff Richard gave a moving tribute to his dear friend Olivia Newton-John
Cliff Richard gave a moving tribute to his dear friend Olivia Newton-John. Picture: BBC
Sir Cliff Richard and Olivia Newton-John and a life-long friendship.
Sir Cliff Richard and Olivia Newton-John and a life-long friendship. Picture: BBC

Using footage from the pair singing in both the early 80s and from a moving performance they gave in 2015 to celebrate Cliff's 75th birthday at the Royal Albert Hall, Cliff and Olivia were reunited on stage once again to perform the song that bonded the pair.

As the pair performed together, older footage of Olivia was played, including quiet moments between the pair back when they first met in the 1970s, and close-ups Olivia of laughing in her youth.

The video also shows Olivia wheeling out a huge birthday cake for Cliff's birthday, as Cliff yells in surprise and embraces the star.

Footage of Olivia Newton-John singing was used for a special televised broadcast on Sunday (December 18).
Footage of Olivia Newton-John singing was used for a special televised broadcast on Sunday (December 18). Picture: BBC
The pair first met in the 1970s and performed together many times, most notably on the song 'Suddenly' for Olivia Newton-John's 1980 musical fantasy film Xanadu.
The pair first met in the 1970s and performed together many times, most notably on the song 'Suddenly' for Olivia Newton-John's 1980 musical fantasy film Xanadu. Picture: BBC

The footage then cuts back to Cliff singing on his own in the present day, clearly incredibly moved by his dedication to his dear friend.

In a short introduction before his performance, Sir Cliff gave an insight into Olivia Newton-John's last days before her death, adding that despite knowing she was sick, her death still came "as a shock".

"The thing is, talking about Olivia was almost impossible for me after hearing that she had died," Cliff began.

Watch Sir Cliff Richard's performance of 'Suddenly' and tribute to Olivia Newton-John below:

In a short introduction before his performance, Sir Cliff gave an insight into Olivia Newton-John&squot;s last days before her death, adding that despite knowing she was sick, her death still came "as a shock" (the pair pictured in 2004)
In a short introduction before his performance, Sir Cliff gave an insight into Olivia Newton-John's last days before her death, adding that despite knowing she was sick, her death still came "as a shock" (the pair pictured in 2004). Picture: Getty

"Just a few weeks before I'd spoken to her, and she typically was saying 'G-day Cliff, how are ya darling'?' and when people asked me how she was I thought, well she's really bouncy.

"But of course the battle against cancer... we knew it would end somehow, but it was a terrible shock," he said, soulfully.

"And I think I speak for all of us; everybody loved her, men and women. She was not a threat to anybody. You couldn't help but love Olivia Newton-John."

More from Olivia Newton-John

See more More from Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton Johj

Olivia Newton-John facts: Grease singer's age, husband, daughter, and career revealed

Olivia Newton John's best songs

Olivia Newton-John's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Olivia Newton-John and Pink

Watch Pink's emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John singing 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' at the 2022 AMAs
The greatest duets of all time

The 20 greatest duet songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Olivia Newton-John lost her battle with breast cancer on 8th August 2022.

Olivia Newton-John's daughter breaks down as she pays tribute to her "angel" mum

John Travolta pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta pays sweet tribute to Olivia Newton-John on her 74th birthday

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Naomi Ackie becomes Whitney Houston

Naomi Ackie interview: British actor reveals how she transformed into Whitney Houston in new film

Whitney Houston

Did you know The Bee Gees starred in a Beatles-inspired musical?

Listen to the Bee Gees’ incredible cover of The Beatles classic for forgotten movie

Bee Gees

The remastered HD video showcases The Bodyguard star's exceptional singing voice she recorded for her studio collection One Wish: The Holiday Album, released in 2003.

Whitney Houston's stripped back 'O Holy Night' is out of this world

Whitney Houston

Duncan Jones, 51, wore the exact scarf Bowie donned in the iconic 1984 video special to create a new introduction to the famous animated story.

David Bowie's son finds dad's old scarf and recreates emotional intro from 'The Snowman'

David Bowie

The Specials frontman Terry Hall dies aged 63

Showbiz