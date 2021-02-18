When Olivia Newton-John joined Elton John for a breathtaking stripped-back version of 'Candle In The Wind'

Elton John appeared on TV special Olivia Newton-John: Hollywood Nights when she invited him to come on stage and play a special version of his 1973 hit, 'Candle In The Wind.'. Picture: NBC

Olivia Newton-John and Elton John gave a stunning rendition of the superstar's 1973 hit 'Candle In The Wind' on TV show Hollywood Nights in 1980.

Olivia Newton-John and Elton John sang a duet in 1980 and it was absolutely spectacular.

The incredible pair were appearing on TV special Olivia Newton-John: Hollywood Nights when she invited Elton to come on stage and play a special version of his 1973 hit, 'Candle In The Wind.'

Filmed in 1980, just two years after Olivia became a household name thanks to the huge success of smash hit movie Grease, the duet showcases Olivia's extraordinary singing voice and ability to turn her hand to a range of musical styles.

Olivia Newton-John and Elton John sang a duet of 'Candle In The Wind' in 1980 and it was absolutely spectacular. Picture: NBC

Elton John was on TV special Olivia Newton-John: Hollywood Nights when the beautiful duet took place. Picture: NBC

Alongside the beautiful moment with Elton John, the TV special also saw a variety of the biggest and the best stars of the era collaborate with Olivia Newton-John. Picture: NBC

Alongside the beautiful moment with Elton John, the TV special also saw a variety of the biggest and the best stars of the era collaborate with Olivia Newton-John.

Acts on the night included Karen Carpenter, Andy Gibb, Gene Kelly, Cliff Richard and Tina Turner and included covers of hits by Buddy Holly, The Eagles and Grease classics.

Olivia's collaboration on the night with Andy Gibb came just a year after the pair gave a chemistry-laden duet of Bee Gees hit ‘Rest Your Love On Me’.

Olivia and the youngest Gibb brother were performing at The Music for UNICEF Concert: A Gift of Song, a gig held to raise money for world hunger programs and to mark the beginning of 1979's International Year of the Child.

Elton John and Olivia Newton-John have nurtured a great friendship in the years since they first sang together. Pictured in 1978 at the Grease premiere party. Picture: Getty

Taking to the stage on January 9, 1979 the pair sat opposite one other on high chairs and gave a stunningly heartfelt performance of the delicate song, leading to them recording a single for Andy's new album just a few months later.

The duo where were joined by the Bee Gees, Rod Stewart, Donna Summer and ABBA for a beautiful medley of Jackie DeShannon's 'Put A Little Bit Of Love In Your Heart' which was recorded and televised the following day on NBC and across the world.

Elton John and Olivia Newton-John have nurtured a great friendship in the 42-years since they first sang together.

Elton supported the star during her breast cancer battle and in 2014 saw him dedicate a song to the Australian singer at his Melbourne show.

"I respect and love you so much," Elton said to Olivia in the audience.

"It was so great to see you before the show, looking as good as you do," adding: "Bless you forever," before breaking into a beautiful rendition of 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'.