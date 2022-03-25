The 100 greatest movie songs of all time, ranked

Since silent films became 'talkies', music wasn't far behind. For over 100 years, movie songs and soundtracks have been a hugely important part of any Hollywood hit.

We've collected 100 of the very best music moments in film history to create the ultimate playlist and countdown for any cinema and music lover.

From musical songs to tracks written especially for a film, to already-known hits which had a new lease of life thanks to an iconic movie moment, we're including them all.

Here is our pick of the greatest movie songs of all time:

All Saints - 'Pure Shores' (The Beach) A huge UK number one single in 2000, All Saints recorded the main theme tune to this Leonardo DiCaprio film. Probably the best thing about the film, it's still a fantastic summery pop tune over two decades later.

Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth - 'See You Again' Halfway through filming Furious 7 - the seventh Fast and Furious film, one of its main stars, Paul Walker, died in a tragic car crash. With the film finished via the use of clever CGI and stand-ins from Paul's brothers, the film needed a fitting send-off, and it got just that with this poignant ballad about losing a loved one.

Tom Petty - 'Free Fallin'' (Jerry Maguire) We love this moment where Tom Cruise's titular character in Jerry Maguire finally has a bit of good news, and sings out his feelings while listening to this Tom Petty classic on the radio.

Sixpence None the Richer - 'Kiss Me' (She's All That) While not written specifically for the teen romcom, 'Kiss Me' was used as the film's main theme, and gave it a brand new lease of life.

Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil Kim and Mya - 'Lady Marmalade' (Moulin Rouge) There are plenty of brilliant music moments from Baz Luhrmann's extravaganza, but it doesn't get much more epic than this team-up of 2001's biggest pop divas.

Lulu - To Sir With Love (To Sir With Love) The teenage Lulu scored a number one hit in the USA with this sentimental song. It was the title track of the Sidney Poitier film about social and racial issues at an inner city UK school in the 1960s.

Michael Sembello - 'Maniac' (Flashdance) Originally intended as a horror movie song, it was later reworked perfectly as a song to play while Jennifer Beals trained hard at home, it became a big '80s pop hit for Michael.

Eminem - 'Lose Yourself' (8 Mile) Eminem's autobiographical movie was a resounding success for the rapper, helped largely to this main song from the film. While largely spelling out the plot of the film, it has also become something of an anthem relating to taking your moment and challenging yourself.

Sonny & Cher - 'I Got You Babe' (Groundhog Day) OK, Bill Murray may have grown to hate this song thanks to his character Phil constantly hearing it every time he woke up, but it's now an iconic movie song because of his suffering. Sorry, Phil.

Gary Jules and Michael Andrews - 'Mad World' (Donnie Darko) In a film full of '80s classics, it was an inspired move to record a piano cover of Tears for Fears' brilliant song 'Mad World' for the powerful finale. Two years later, it was the UK's surprise Christmas number one after a new single release, and it remains one of cinema's most moving music moments.

Pharrell Williams - 'Happy' (Despicable Me 2) A ridiculously uplifting and catchy song, Pharrell Williams had a massive hit with the animated comedy sequel's main song. Pharrell wrote and recorded the film's entire soundtrack, bringing back the days of big animated films recruiting top music names.

Fred Astaire - 'The Way You Look Tonight' (Swing Time) One of the most romantic ballads of all time, this song first appeared in the 1936 musical comedy Swing Time. The song earned an Academy Award, and has since been performed countless times by everybody from Phil Collins to Rod Stewart.

Doris Day - 'Que Sera Sera (Whatever Will Be Will be)' (The Man Who Knew Too Much) One of those songs that became so big that it's easy to forget that it first appeared in a film. Doris Day performed the classic song in an Alfred Hitchcock film, no less. It became her signature song, and won an Oscar.

Prince - 'Purple Rain' (Purple Rain) We'd argue that this song is more famous as a song in its own right rather than being from a film, but we're counting it anyway! Prince was arguably at his peak when he made the Purple Rain film in 1984, with this legendary song becoming his signature tune.

Will Smith - 'Men in Black' (Men in Black) Will Smith was the '90s king when it came to recording theme songs for films he was also starring. His best was the theme tune to sci-fi comedy Men in Black, which managed to explain the plot of the film and be catchy.

Barbra Streisand - 'The Way We Were' (The Way We Were) Barbra Streisand's career was arguably revived thanks to the success of this song from the film of the same name, in which she also starred. A huge hit single, it won two Academy Awards.

Billy Ocean - 'When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going' (The Jewel of the Nile) British pop legend Billy Ocean was recruited by Hollywood to perform the main theme tune to adventure flick The Jewel of the Nile starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. As Billy explained to Smooth, Michael, Kathleen and Danny DeVito even popped up to star in Billy's music video!

Lionel Richie and Diana Ross - 'Endless Love' (Endless Love) This is definitely one of those songs that was a bigger deal than the movie it was from. Brooke Shields starred in the romantic drama of the same name in 1981, but the most memorable part of the film will always be the stunning duet from two of pop's biggest stars: Lionel Richie and Diana Ross.

Peter Gabriel - 'In Your Eyes' (Say Anything) A perfect example of how a film could bring a new lease of life to a song. An iconic scene from this 1989 film featured broken-hearted Lloyd (John Cusack) serenading his ex-girlfriend outside her bedroom window by holding a boombox up above his head and playing the Peter Gabriel song for her.

Harry Nilsson - 'Everybody's Talkin'' (Midnight Cowboy) Harry Nilsson was recommended for the Midnight Cowboy soundtrack to director John Schlesinger, who then selected this song. The track was used as the theme song for the Jon Voigt and Dustin Hoffman movie, and would become closely identified with it from then on.

BJ Thomas - 'Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head' (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid) This song was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David for the 1969 film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, describing somebody who overcomes their troubles by realizing that "it won't be long 'till happiness steps up to greet me." The single topped the US chart and won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Isaac Hayes - 'Theme from Shaft (Shaft) Future South Park star Isaac Hayes created one of funk's finest moments for the main theme for the 1971 drama. Hayes became the first African American to win the Best Original Song Oscar – or any Academy Award in a non-acting category.

Elton John - 'Tiny Dancer' (Almost Famous) In 2000, Elton John's seminal song 'Tiny Dancer' was used in a prominent scene in Cameron Crowe's music drama Almost Famous. The scene helped the song gain a new legion of fans, and it returned to Hollywood after being used in the Elton biopic Rocket Man.

Bing Crosby - 'White Christmas' (Holiday Inn) It's the world's best-selling song of all time, and a staple of Christmas since the 1940s. The Story of... 'White Christmas' Because of the song's iconic status, it has kept Bing's film on our screens every December, alongside its spiritual follow-up movie of the same name.

Gladys Knight - 'Licence to Kill' (Licence to Kill) For Timothy Dalton's final (and best) turn as James Bond, the Empress of Soul Gladys Knight was recruited to perform its title track. It's an underrated Bond theme, and one that perfectly brings together 007's mood and '80s pomp.

Queen - 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (Wayne's World) Decades before the Freddie Mercury biopic of the same name was released with huge success, Queen's most famous song was used in what would become an iconic movie moment. The Story of... 'Bohemian Rhapsody' 1990s comedy Wayne's World saw Wayne, Garth and the boys headbang it out to Brian May's guitar work, with great comic effect.

Roy Orbison - 'Oh, Pretty Woman' (Pretty Woman) Roy Orbison's signature tune was already a famous hit around the world for decades before it was used in the title of the 1990 Julia Roberts and Richard Gere romcom. Pretty Woman: The cute story of how Julia Roberts convinced Richard Gere to take the role It helped revitalise Roy's career, especially when the film used the song itself as part of the soundtrack.

Noel Harrison - 'The Windmills of Your Mind' (The Thomas Crown Affair) A quirky song sung in a non-conventional manner by Noel Harrison, this '60s thriller theme tune remains one of the best of its era. Originally a French song, the reworked version won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1969.

Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle - 'A Whole New World' (Aladdin) This ballad was written by Alan Menken, with lyrics by Tim Rice. A duet was originally recorded by singers Brad Kane and Lea Salonga in their roles as the singing voices of Aladdin and Jasmine. The track is both the film's love and theme song, and describes Aladdin showing the confined princess a life of freedom while riding on a magic carpet. The song won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1993. The 30 greatest Disney songs of all time, ranked A single version of the song was released, performed by American singers Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle. This version is played over the film's end credits and was a hit around the world.

Joni Mitchell - 'Both Sides Now' (Love Actually) Of all of Love Actually's music moments (a nod goes out to 'God Only Knows'), this one has to be the most memorable. The Story of... 'Both Sides Now' In a heartbreaking scene after Emma Thompson's character has discovered her husband (Alan Rickman) had been cheating on her, she has a private and dignified cry before having to stay stoic for the sake of her family, all while Joni Mitchell's 2000 version of her heartbreaking ballad.

Louis Armstrong - 'We Have All the Time in the World' This was the secondary - but more well known - theme tune for George Lazenby's single outing as Bond. The Story of... 'We Have All the Time in the World' An ageing Louis Armstrong was the surprise but perfect choice for this ballad, and was chosen by John Barry because he felt he could "deliver the title line with irony". The title line is taken from Bond's final and emotional quote in the movie. It returned to great effect in Daniel Craig's final outing No Time To Die, marking the first time a theme was used more than once in two different movies.

Trisha Yearwood - 'How Do I Live' (Con Air) Weirdly, both LeAnn Rimes and Trisha Yearwood released the country power ballad 'How Do I Live' at the exact same time in 1997. While LeAnn's version is the more well known, it was actually Trisha's version that was used in the Nicolas Cage action romp Con Air. It was a rather surprising song to choose for such an explosive movie, but it somehow worked.

Phil Oakey & Giorgio Moroder - 'Together in Electric Dreams' (Electric Dreams) This '80s synthpop staple was another song that ended up more famous and popular than the film it was from. The Electric Dreams film's finest quality was its soundtrack, which was headed up by this fantastic tune.

Irene Cara - 'Fame' (Fame) Before Flashdance, Irene Cara was hired to record the theme tune for the 1980 musical film Fame. It was Irene's debut single, and it won the Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Kermit the Frog - 'The Rainbow Connection' (The Muppet Movie) This sweet little ditty was performed by Jim Henson as Kermit the Frog for the Muppets' 1979 film adventure. In 2020, it was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

David Bowie - 'Underground' (Labyrinth) David Bowie was recruited by Jim Henson to lead the cast of the fantasy '80s film Labyrinth, and that meant that he also recorded a fantastic soundtrack. This was the film's main theme song that played at the beginning of the film, with Bowie releasing a different version as a single.

Starship - 'Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now' (Mannequin) Pop-rock veterans Starship provided this '80s anthem as the main theme song to romantic comedy Mannequin in 1987, and it's still a banger. Not only was it a number one hit around the world, but it was nominated for an Oscar.

Coolio - 'Gangsta's Paradise' (Dangerous Minds) The 1995 movie Dangerous Minds might not have had a lasting legacy, but its main theme from rapper Coolio and singer LV very much has. Sampling Stevie Wonder, the huge-selling single also featured an appearance from the film's main star Michelle Pfieffer.

Stevie Wonder - 'I Just Called to Say I Love You' (The Woman in Red) Speaking of Stevie, the music legend recorded this simple but effective ballad for the soundtrack of The Woman in Red in 1984. It became the best-selling single of Stevie's career, and won the Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Song.

Randy Newman - 'You've Got a Friend in Me' (Toy Story) Randy Newman wrote and performed this litty tune, which would become the main theme for all the Toy Story films. The song is played during the opening credits for Toy Story, Toy Story 3, and Toy Story 4, focusing on the importance of Woody and Andy in the first film, and for all his toys in the third and fourth. The song was nominated for both the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, but lost both to 'Colors of the Wind' from Disney's Pocahontas.

Ben E King - 'Stand By Me' (Stand By Me) For the 1986 film of the same name, the Ben E King soul classic found a new lease of life thanks to its use in the film. Where are the cast of Stand By Me now? Taking place in the late 1950s, it brought new fans to the film's soundtrack of music from the era.

Faith Hill - 'There You'll Be' (Pearl Harbour) Following the success of Michael Bay's Armageddon, he followed the trick of releasing a power ballad for his next action romance: Pearl Harbor. Here, country superstar Faith Hill was recruited to perform the film's main theme tune that crossed over into the pop charts.

Roxette - 'It Must Have Been Love' (Pretty Woman) Originally a Christmas song, the festive references were removed as Roxette recorded a new version for the Pretty Woman soundtrack. Its use in the film made the song a massive international hit, and turned Roxette into pop legends.

Ray Parker Jr - 'Ghostbusters' (Ghostbusters) Ghostbusters was bound to always a be a big box office hit. But we'd argue it probably wouldn't have been anywhere near as big without Ray Parker Jr's catchy juggernaut of a theme tune. It was nominated for an Oscar, but lost out to Stevie Wonder's track above.

Marilyn Monroe - 'Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend' (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes) A truly iconic cinematic moment, here's Marilyn Monroe at her peak, seductively singing about exploiting men for riches. Her performance has been parodied and referenced by various stars ever since, ranging from Madonna to Kylie Minogue.

Steppenwolf - 'Born to Be Wild' (Easy Rider) The ultimate film and song that summed up the counter-culture movement of the late 1960s, it's impossible not to imagine yourself out for a ride on a motorbike with a stars and stipe helmet on.

Fred Astaire - 'Cheek to Cheek' (Top Hat) This iconic Irving Berlin ballad was nominated for an Oscar and has become a standard since its use back in 1936. It had a second cinematic highlight after its heartbreaking use in 1999's The Green Mile, and we're tearing up just thinking about it.

Bill Withers - 'Ain't No Sunshine' (Notting Hill) Director Richard Curtis made use of this classic Bill Withers soul ballad's short length by using it in a memorable montage scene to showcase the passage of time across a year.

Stealers Wheel - 'Stuck in the Middle with You' (Reservoir Dogs) If there's one entry in this list that perfectly explains how a song can forever have a totally different mood after its use in a film, it's probably this one. Quentin Tarantino picked this classic rock staple to be playing while Michael Madsen got busy with a knife in a gruesome but comedic scene, and cinema history was made.

Goo Goo Dolls - 'Iris' (City of Angels) Nicolas Cage and Meg Ryan's 1998 romantic drama City of Angels had a cracking soundtrack: Sarah McLachlan's 'Angel' and Alanis Morissette's 'Uninvited' were also there. The Story of... 'Iris' by Goo Goo Dolls But the best has to be this alt-rock power ballad from Goo Goo Dolls, which really should have received an Oscar nomination.

Whitney Houston - 'I Have Nothing' (The Bodyguard) With 'I Will Always Love You' being such a barnstorming hit, it's easy to forget that there were several other bangers from The Bodyguard. This was the second-best song from the soundtrack, and became one of Whitney's signature tunes.

Chuck Berry - 'Johnny B Goode' (Back to the Future) OK, technically speaking it was Marty McFly singing this instead of Chuck Berry, but this song will now always be synonymous with the Enchcanted Under the Sea Dance in Back to the Future.

Monty Python - 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' (Life of Brian) The Monty Python boys managed to come up with a song that was both hilarious and mellow at the same time, and was the perfect finale scene for their seminal Life of Brian film.

Adele - 'Skyfall' (Skyfall) Daniel Craig's third outing as James Bond secured the services of pop's biggest star when Adele belted out this stunning theme tune. All 25 James Bond themes ranked from worst to best The song won an Oscar, Golden Globe, Grammy and Brit Award. So, it did pretty well.

Audrey Hepburn - 'Moon River' (Breakfast at Tiffany's) This song performed by Audrey Hepburn won the Oscar for Best Song, as well as two Grammys in 1962. It would later become the signature song for Andy Williams and has been covered by countless artists.

Phil Collins - 'Against All Odds' (Against All Odds) You might not remember much about the film it was from (it starred Jeff Bridges, by the way), but Phil Collins' title track from its soundtrack became one of the best-loved power ballads of all time, and one of his biggest hits.

Christina Perri - 'A Thousand Years' (The Twilight Saga - Breaking Dawn Part 1) Love or hate the Twilight movie franchise, you have to say that this love song from Christina Perri is one of the very best from the past decade or so. Amazingly, it wasn't even nominated for an Oscar.

Bee Gees - 'Night Fever' (Saturday Night Fever) There could have been seven or eight entries from this one film alone. The Bee Gees became the unexpected Kings of Disco when they were hired to make the soundtrack for this film, and ended up releasing one of the best-selling albums ever. It just makes you want to grab your comb and run to the dancefloor as soon as you hear it.

John Parr - 'St Elmo's Fire' (St Elmo's Fire) If you're talking trying to shoehorn the film's difficult title into a theme tune and making it work wonders, John Parr is the king.

Berlin - 'Take My Breath Away' (Top Gun) The main love theme from Tom Cruise's Top Gun movie, this power ballad won an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Song in 1986. Berlin may have been one hit wonders, but what a hit to have.

West Side Story - 'Somewhere' (West Side Story) The love theme from the 1961 movie adaptation of West Side Story is a beautiful and heartbreaking cinematic moment. Although Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood played Tony and Maria, they were actually dubbed by Jim Bryant and Marni Nixon. The song would go on to be covered by many artists ranging from Barbra Streisand to Pet Shop Boys.

Julie Andrews - 'The Sound of Music' (The Sound of Music) There's not many more iconic film moments than the sight of Julie Andrews running over the hills (which were very alive) to sing the legendary musical's opening number.

Dick Van Dyke - 'Hushabye Mountain' (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) Dick Van Dyke may not have been the best at doing British accents, but when it came to singing a beautiful lullaby in a kids' film, he was arguably the best.

Kenny Loggins - 'Danger Zone' (Top Gun) The ultimate mid-80s power ballad crafted especially for Hollywood, you just want to grab your shades and feel the need for speed pronto.

John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John - 'Summer Nights' (Grease) Grease was certainly the word in 1978, and John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John ruled the charts with several massive hits from the soundtrack. This opening number between the pair and their pals is still a karaoke favourite nearly 50 years later.

Tina Turner - 'We Don't Need Another Hero' (Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome) Not only did Tina Turner star in this Mad Max sequel, but she recorded the main theme tune. Despite attempting to include 'Thunderdome' within the song's lyrics, it still sounds like a typical catchy Tina Turner anthem that works without the original context.

Peter Cetera - 'The Glory of Love' (The Karate Kid II) Former Chicago singer Peter Cetera took his brand of epic '80s love songs for this main theme for The Karate Kid sequel. It was nominated for an Oscar but lost out to Berlin's 'Take My Breath Away'.

Survivor - 'The Eye of the Tiger' (Rocky III) Sylvester Stallone originally wanted Queen's 'Another One Bites the Dust' as the theme for the third Rocky movie, but the band refused. Instead, rock band Survivor came up with this '80s rock staple, which was a number one hit on both sides of the Atlantic.

Irene Cara - 'Flashdance... What a Feeling!' (Flashdance) When you think of '80s cinema moments, the sight of Jennifer Beals swapping her welding gear for a seriously epic dance routine to the tune of 'What a Feeling' in Flashdance is right up there. Irene Cara's anthem won an Oscar and Golden Globe for best song in 1984.

Shirley Bassey - 'Goldfinger' (Goldfinger) This was the song that made James Bond's theme music come alive. In the first two movies, they were something of an after thought, but Shirley's theme tune to 'Goldfinger' went POW! Co-written by crooner Anthony Newley, the song was inspired by 'Mack the Knife' and was produced by Beatles legend George Martin.

Elton John - 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' (The Lion King) This love ballad won Elton John and Tim Rice an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Original Song in 1995. The song was performed in the film by Kristle Edwards, Joseph Williams, Sally Dworsky, Nathan Lane, and Ernie Sabella, with Elton recording another version in the film's closing credits. Bonus fact: Backing vocals were provided by Gary Barlow, Rick Astley and Kiki Dee!

Cliff Edwards - 'When You Wish Upon a Star' (Pinocchio) The original version of this ballad was sung by Cliff Edwards in the character of Jiminy Cricket, and is heard over the opening credits and in the final scene of Pinocchio. It won the 1940 Academy Award for Best Original Song. It was also the first Disney song to win an Oscar. In the 1980s, 'When You Wish Upon a Star' became the signature song of The Walt Disney Company, and is still used in its production logos at the beginning of many Disney films.

Christopher Cross - 'Arthur's Theme' (Arthur) This was the main theme for the 1981 film Arthur starring Dudley Moore and Liza Minnelli. It won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1981, and was a number one hit in the US. It was written in collaboration between Cross, pop legend Burt Bacharach, and Bacharach's frequent writing partner and then-wife Carole Bayer Sager.

Bruce Springsteen - 'Streets of Philadelphia' (Philadelphia) This Oscar-winning song was written for the 1993 movie Philadelphia starring Tom Hanks, an early mainstream film dealing with HIV/AIDS. In early 1993, director Jonathan Demme asked Springsteen to write a song for the in-progress film, and by June, he had done so. Demme wanted people not familiar with HIV to see his film. He felt Springsteen and fellow soundtrack contributor Neil Young would bring an audience that would not ordinarily see a movie about a gay man dying of AIDS. It is Springsteen’s biggest hit in the UK.

Wet Wet Wet - 'Love is All Around' (Four Weddings and a Funeral) Director Richard Curtis approached the band to record a cover of this Troggs song, and it ended up becoming one of the biggest hits in UK chart history. The Story of... 'Love is All Around' It spent 15 weeks at the top of the charts in 1994, with Marti Pellow later saying: "We did everybody's head in the summer of 1994. "I still think it's a brilliant record. Its strength is its sheer simplicity. Any band would give their eye teeth to have a hit record like that. I'm very proud of it."

Patrick Swayze - 'She's Like the Wind' (Dirty Dancing) In a true one-off moment, Dirty Dancing's male lead Patrick Swayze co-wrote and performed this stunning ballad, and then never really did anything like it since. The song helped the movie's soundtrack sales soar, and just made us love him even more. The Story of... 'She's Like the Wind' It was actually intended for the film Grandview USA, and later Youngblood, but was rejected by both before being accepted for Swayze's iconic 1987 drama.

Paul McCartney & Wings - 'Live and Let Die' (Live and Let Die) It was a stroke of genius hiring Paul McCartney's new band to record the theme tune to Roger Moore's first Bond. Even with the strange breakdown in the middle of the track, you can't argue that this song has something truly special and timeless about it. It was nominated for an Oscar, but lost to Barbra Streisand's 'The Way We Were'.

Simple Minds - 'Don't You Forget About Me' (The Breakfast Club) Scottish band Simple Minds were brought in to record the main theme for teen drama The Breakfast Club, and they couldn't have done a better job. One of the greatest '80s movie moments is surely Judd Nelson's John Bender fist pumping the sky to the tune of this '80s banger.

Dooley Wilson - 'As Time Goes By' (Casablanca) 'Play it, Sam'. A timeless ballad that has transcended cinema, and is now even used as the opening bars of all Warner Bros films.

Simon & Garfunkel - 'Mrs Robinson' (The Graduate) "Mrs Robinson, you're trying to seduce me..." Simon & Garfunkel were recruited to provide a large chunk of the soundtrack for 1968 drama The Graduate, including this iconic song offered up by Paul Simon. It was a huge hit around the world, but sadly missed out on an Oscar nomination as it was technically not written for the film.

Bob Seger - 'Old Time Rock & Roll' (Risky Business) Originally recorded in 1979, this old-school rock track became a movie anthem after it was used in an iconic scene involving Tom Cruise, a pair of socks and a kick-ass skid.

Aerosmith - 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' (Armageddon) No-one saw this one coming, a sudden top five hit from stadium veteran rockers Aerosmith. The Story of... 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' The power ballad featured in frontman Steven Tyler's daughter Liv Tyler's latest movie Armageddon, and it remains their all-time biggest hit in the UK.

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - 'Shallow' (A Star is Born) Barbra Streisand already had huge success with her '70s version of A Star is Born, including the song 'Evergreen'. But Gaga and Cooper had their own triumph with their 2018 remake. The Story of... 'Shallow' 'Shallow' was one of many hugely popular songs from the soundtrack, and the heartbreaking ballad reached number one in the UK, and also won the Oscar for Best Song.

Judy Garland - 'Over the Rainbow' (The Wizard of Oz) The iconic song that changed cinema forever. A teenage Judy Garland starred as Dorothy Gale in 1939, performing this timeless ballad about a hopeful future. It won the Oscar for Best Song (of course it did), and has been covered by pretty much any artist you can think of from the 20th century.

Seal - 'Kiss from a Rose' (Batman Forever) This song was written in 1987, but weirdly, Seal felt “embarrassed by it” and “threw the tape in the corner”. The Story of... 'Kiss From a Rose' It was later used in the soundtrack for Batman Forever in 1995. Director Joel Schumacher called Seal to request the song to play over a love scene. However, it was instead used to play over the end credits, which helped it reach number one in the States that year, and won three Grammys.

Olivia Newton-John - 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' (Grease) Out of all the classic songs from Grease, this one still makes us feel all warm inside. Halfway through shooting the movie, Olivia's contractually-entitled vocal solo had yet to be written. John Farrar, Newton-John's producer, wrote the song and gave it to the film's team. Although reluctant, they eventually approved it, and recorded the scene after the other parts of the film had been completed.

Bee Gees - 'Stayin' Alive' (Saturday Night Fever) It's impossible not to think of John Travolta strutting his stuff on a Friday night while the Bee Gees' pulsating disco anthem plays.

The Righteous Brothers - 'Unchained Melody' (Ghost) 'Unchained Melody' had its roots in film, as it originally appeared in the 1955 movie Unchained. 10 amazing facts you won't know about Ghost Fast forward to 1990, and the Righteous Brothers version was used in a truly iconic scene involving Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and some messy and seductive pottery. It propelled the '60s track back into the charts, and was 1990's best-selling single in the UK.

Bryan Adams - 'Everything I Do (I Do It For You)' (Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves) You can't argue with 16 weeks at number one, which is still the record the consecutive weeks at the top to this day. The Story of... 'Everything I Do' Bryan Adams recorded the song for the Kevin Costner action caper, and you couldn't escape it in 1991.

Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes - 'Up Where We Belong' (An Officer and a Gentleman) Ah, the sight Richard Gere in his navy whites in An Officer and a Gentleman. This duet topped the US charts and won an Oscar, though producer Don Simpson was apparently convinced it would be a flop. Hindsight, eh?

Huey Lewis & the News - 'The Power of Love' (Back to the Future) The ultimate feel-good '80s movie pop anthem, Huey Lewis was hired to come up with a couple of tunes for Back to the Future, and he more than succeeded with this. It was nominated for an Oscar, but lost out to Lionel Richie's 'Say You Say Me'.

Kenny Loggins - 'Footloose' (Footloose) We'd argue that the Footloose movie wouldn't have been anywhere near as memorable or successful if it wasn't for this ridiculously catchy anthem by Kenny Loggins. A number one hit in America, it lost out in the Best Song Oscar to Stevie Wonder's 'I Just Called To Say I Love You'.

Elton John - 'Circle of Life' (The Lion King) There's nothing quite like hearing the opening bars of 'Circle of Life' as The Lion King begins. The 30 greatest Disney songs of all time, ranked Written by Elton John, with lyrics by Tim Rice, the song was performed by Carmen Twillie and Lebo M in the original film. Elton also sang a pop version with slightly different lyrics, scoring a hit of his own. 'Circle of Life' was nominated for the Academy Award in 1994, but lost out to... 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight', also from The Lion King.

Gene Kelly - 'Singin' in the Rain' (Singin' in the Rain) We realise we've said the word 'iconic' about 50 times in this article, but there's not many scenes in Hollywood history that deserves that title more than this. A delightfully happy Gene Kelly (despite having a fever at the time) sings and dances in the rain in such a simple but amazing moment.

Bette Midler - 'The Wind Beneath My Wings' (Beaches) A heartbreaking ballad performed brilliantly by Bette Midler at the end of Beaches, in this instance singing about the importance of lifelong friendships. The Story of... 'The Wind Beneath My Wings' First recorded by Kimahl of all people, Bette's version has become one of her signature songs and won her a couple of Grammy Awards.

John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John - 'You're the One that I Want' (Grease) "Tell me about, stud..." Along with 'Summer Nights', the two Johns scored two of the biggest hits of all time, let alone the 1970s. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John recreate iconic Grease scene 41 years later Both songs featured on the Grease soundtrack in 1978, and reached number one in the UK and sold 15 million copies worldwide.

Dolly Parton - '9 to 5' (9 to 5) Not only was Dolly excellent in this comedy film from 1980, but she recorded the song that the film is best known for, and it still sounds amazing. Nominated for an Oscar and winner of two Grammys, it became one of Dolly's most beloved tracks, and became an anthem for disgruntled office workers and female empowerment.

Celine Dion - 'My Heart Will Go On' (Titanic) For the biggest movie of all time, you needed a truly massive song. And they got it in the form of this Celine Dion power ballad. Dion said retrospectively: "'My Heart Will Go On' gave me the opportunity to be associated with a classic that will live forever". It won the Oscar for Best Song, dominated the Grammys and sold nearly 2 million copies worldwide.

Whitney Houston - 'I Will Always Love You' (The Bodyguard) The main love song from 1992's The Bodyguard starring Whitney and Kevin Costner, she made this Dolly Parton ballad her own, after her co-star Kevin suggested it. The Story of... 'I Will Always Love You' It spent 14 weeks at number one in the US, 10 weeks in the UK, and sold millions around the world. Sadly, it couldn't win the Oscar for Best Song as Dolly didn't write it for the film, but we all know it would have done.