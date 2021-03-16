Andy Williams' 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

16 March 2021, 17:09

Andy Williams
Andy Williams. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Andy Williams was one of the greatest all-round entertainers of the 20th century.

While many of his contemporaries may have struggled to sustain success after the vocal jazz peak of the 1950s, Andy Williams' career kept blossoming for decades to come.

We've picked just a handful of his very best songs that are guaranteed to put you in an awesome mood.

  1. Solitaire

    Co-written by Neil Sedaka and later a hit for the Carpenters, Andy Williams scored a UK top 5 hit with this ballad in 1973.

  2. Days of Wine and Roses

    Like 'Moon River', this song was written by Johnny Mercer and Henry Mancini. It was taken from the 1962 movie of the same name.

    Also like 'Moon River', Andy took it as a sign and made the song his own, and scored a huge hit with it in 1963.

  3. (Where Do I Begin?) Love Story

    This ballaad was first released as an instrumental theme in the 1970 film Love Story, after Paramount Pictures rejected the first set of lyrics that were written.

    Andy Williams later recorded new lyrics for the song, and scored a big international hit a year later.

  4. Almost There

    This was one of Andy's biggest UK hits, reaching number two in 1965 for three weeks.

    It was a double A-side with his version of 'On the Street Where You Live', which had been a hit for both Nat King Cole and Vic Damone.

  5. The Impossible Dream

    This is the most well known song from the 1965 Broadway musical Man of La Mancha, and is also featured in the 1972 film of the same name starring Peter O'Toole.

    Andy Williams recorded arguably the most famous 'pop' version of the song in 1968. It was also covered by the likes of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Glen Campbell among many others.

  6. Can't Get Used to Losing You

    Andy scored a number two smash with this ballad in both the UK and US in 1963.

    Many other artists released cover versions over the years, including The Beat with a reggae version in 1983.

  7. It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

    Andy Williams was known for his variety TV show in the States, and particularly his amazing Christmas specials every year for decades.

    He recorded many festive tracks over the years, but his biggest and best has to be this Christmas anthem, which finally reached the UK top 20 in 2017.

  8. Moon River

    Audrey Hepburn first sang this ballad in the 1961 movie Breakfast at Tiffany's, but we'd argue that Andy ended up recording the most famous version.

    He sang at the Oscars the following year, and at the start of his self-titled TV show for many years, helping it become his signature tune.

  9. Music to Watch Girls By

    Bob Crewe first released this song as an instrumental in 1966, and later Andy recorded a version with lyrics by Tony Velona.

    In 1999, it had a new lease of life after it was used in a car advert, taking Andy back in the UK top ten.

  10. Can't Take My Eyes Off You

    It is impossible not to sing along to the 'bah-bah-bah's of this tune whenever it comes on.

    Frankie Valli actually recorded it first, but Andy scored a bigger hit with in the UK. It was later used in Bridget Jones's Diary, and he ended up re-recording it with Denise Van Outen in 2002.

More Song Lists

See more More Song Lists

Songs with colours in the title

Songs with a colour in the title: A handy list

Mamma Mia 2

Mother's Day: 10 of the greatest and emotional songs about mums
Tom Jones

The 14 greatest Tom Jones songs ever, ranked

Tom Jones

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability
Boy George's greatest songs

The 10 greatest Boy George and Culture Club songs ever, ranked

Boy George

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

More Features

See more More Features

George Michael and Aretha Franklin released duet 'I knew You Were Waiting' in 1987.

George Michael and Aretha Franklin's spectacular duet of 'I Knew You Were Waiting' is even better 34 years on

George Michael

What decade did you go to school?

QUIZ: Can we guess what decade you went to school?

Quizzes

Seal uploaded a video of him singing Nat King Cole's 'Smile' on the eve of Mother's Day.

Seal's rendition of Nat King Cole's ‘Smile’ will send shivers down your spine

Music

Tom Jones has impressed audiences all over the world with his incredible voice and stage presence, but this video from the 1970's proves the welsh superstar was also a sensational dancer.

Tom Jones wows screaming crowd with unbelievable ‘sex bomb’ dance moves in video from 1969

Tom Jones

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean gave a stunning skating performance on Sunday night's (March 14) 2021 final of Dancing On Ice.

Torvill and Dean perform flawless routine to Frank Sinatra's 'Fly Me To The Moon' at Dancing On Ice final

Dancing on Ice

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?