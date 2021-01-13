Denise Van Outen facts: Dancing on Ice star's age, boyfriend, daughter and career revealed

Who is Denise Van Outen? Picture: Getty

Denise Van Outen is best known as a British TV presenter and actress, and has starred in a range of shows since the start of her career in the '90s.

Denise Van Outen found fame in the '90s as the bubbly presenter of The Big Breakfast, following brief roles on The Bill and Kappatoo.

Since then she's appeared in multiple West End and Broadway productions, including Legally Blonde and Chicago, and she even joined the cast of Australian soap Neighbours.

Denise's ranging talents across both the stage and television, including as stint as 'Fox' in last year's The Masked Singer. She next appears as a contestant on the 2021 series of Dancing on Ice.

Here's all the important facts you need to know about Denise: