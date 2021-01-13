Denise Van Outen facts: Dancing on Ice star's age, boyfriend, daughter and career revealed

On Air Now
The Smooth Sanctuary at 7 with Gary Vincent 7pm - 10pm
13 January 2021, 14:49 | Updated: 13 January 2021, 14:50
Denise Van Outen is best known as a British TV presenter and actress, and has starred in a range of shows since the start of her career in the '90s.
Denise Van Outen found fame in the '90s as the bubbly presenter of The Big Breakfast, following brief roles on The Bill and Kappatoo.
Since then she's appeared in multiple West End and Broadway productions, including Legally Blonde and Chicago, and she even joined the cast of Australian soap Neighbours.
Denise's ranging talents across both the stage and television, including as stint as 'Fox' in last year's The Masked Singer. She next appears as a contestant on the 2021 series of Dancing on Ice.
Here's all the important facts you need to know about Denise:
Denise started dating Essex commodities trader Eddie Boxshall back in 2014, after the pair were introduced by a mutual friend.
Since then, they've moved in together and both star in Celebrity Gogglebox.
Denise was previously married to actor Lee Mead, who is the father of her daughter Betsy – but the pair divorced in 2013.
Before this, she was also engaged to Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay, until they split in 2011.
Denise has one child, a daughter with former husband Lee Mead.
Their daughter Betsy was born in 2010.
Denise was born on 27 May 1974, and she celebrated her 46th birthday in 2020.
She was born Denise Kathleen Outen in Basildon, Essex. She also has a brother Terry and sister Jackie.
Denise has said that her ancestors “are all Dutch”, which was the reason she added a 'Van' into her name.
Even though she's well known for her presenting and acting skills – Denise also has a strong set of vocals.
She's not only starred in a range of successful West End and Broadway productions, but she's also released multiple singles with the likes of Russell Watson, Those 2 Girls and Andy Williams.
See more Latest TV & Film News