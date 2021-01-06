Jay Kay facts: Jamiroquai singer's age, wife, children, cars and net worth revealed

Jay Kay burst onto the scene in the 1990s with his band Jamiroquai, known for their infectious jazz-pop hits and his outlandish hats.

Jamiroquai were ever present in the charts for over a decade, but where is Jay Kay now and just how many cars does he own?

Here's all the important facts about the talented musician:

Who is Jay Kay and what is real name? Full name Jason Luís Cheetham, Jay Kay is an English singer-songwriter. He first rose to international fame as a founding member and lead singer of Jamiroquai. The group are best known for their hits including 'Virtual Insanity', 'Deeper Underground', 'Cosmic Girl', 'Stillness in Time', 'Space Cowboy', 'Canned Heat' and 'Little L'. Jay Kay is also well known for his elaborate hats and headgear over the years. In 2005, it was announced that Jay, known as "the cat in the hat", was launching a range of clothing, including his trademark hats, on his new 'Quai' label.

How old is Jay Kay? Jay Kay performing in 2019. Picture: Getty Jay was born in Stretford, Lancashire, on December 30, 1969. He celebrated his 51st birthday in 2020. His mother Karen Kay is a former cabaret singer and TV personality. His biological father is Luís Saraiva, a Portuguese guitarist, whom he did not meet until 2001. Jay's identical twin, David, died a few weeks after they were born, in 1970.

Is Jay Kay married? Jay Kay's partner Maria in 2017. Picture: Getty Jay Kay is married to a woman named Maria, but little is known about her or their relationship. They have been together for over 10 years. The couple have two daughters together, named Tallulah and Carla. Back in the late 1990s, Jay was in a relationship with Denise Van Outen, but split up in 2001.

What is Jay Kay's net worth and how many cars does he have? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jay Kay has a net worth of around $70 million (£51 million). Jay is known for his strong interest in exotic cars. By 2013, he had owned around 70 luxury cars over his life, mainly sports cars. In 2011, he said: "[People] keep talking to me about cars and environment, and I reckon I do about 3,000 miles a year."