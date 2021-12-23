Lulu facts: Singer's age, children, husbands and career revealed

23 December 2021, 09:46

Lulu facts: Singer's age, children, husbands and career revealed
Lulu facts: Singer's age, children, husbands and career revealed. Picture: Alamy
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lulu is one of the most well-known Scottish singers thanks to her iconic hits including the 1964 hit cover of The Isley Brothers’ song ‘Shout’.

Lulu's career began in 1964 after signing with Decca Records. Her cover of ‘Shout’ went to number seven in the official UK charts and she continued releasing records.

Lulu has retained a successful media presence ever since and regularly appears on TV. Here’s everything you need to know about Lulu's career and personal life.

  1. Who is Lulu?

    After her success with ‘Shout’, Lulu went on to win the joint first place title on the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969 with the track ‘Boom Bang-A-Bang’. She represented the UK and shared the win with France, Netherlands and Spain.

    Away from music, Lulu began to establish her media presence and had regular opportunities in radio and television.

    In 1993, Lulu appeared on Take That’s iconic track ‘Relight My Fire’ which gave Lulu her first and only number one on the official UK music chart.

    Lulu was awarded an OBE in 2000 by the Queen for her services to music and it was upgraded to a CBE in 2021.

    Most recently, Lulu has appeared on various entertainment shows including Let It Shine and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

  2. How old is Lulu and what is her real name?

    Lulu was born on November 3, 1948 in Lennoxtown near Glasgow in Scotland. She celebrated her 73rd birthday in 2021.

    Her full birth name is Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie.

  3. Did Lulu ever get married?

    Lulu facts: Singer's age, children, husbands and career revealed
    Lulu facts: Singer's age, children, husbands and career revealed. Picture: Alamy

    Lulu has been married and divorced twice including to one of the Bee Gees brothers. Her first marriage was to Maurice Gibb in 1969. The couple were together for around four years and they got divorced in 1973.

    In the late 1970s, Lulu got wed for a second time to celebrity hairstylist John Frieda; they were together for over a decade and had one child. After around 13 years of marriage, Lulu and John called it quits and got divorced in 1991.

  4. How many children does Lulu have?

    Lulu and son Jordan in 2021
    Lulu and son Jordan in 2021. Picture: Getty

    Lulu has one son named Jordan Frieda who was born on June 17, 1977. Jordan is 44-years-old and is from Lulu’s second marriage to John.

    While Jordan appears to keep his life private - he previously worked as an actor for several years. He even appeared in the 2002 TV Movie Prince William and played the leading royal role.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

David Bowie prank called Annie Lennox on a live TV show in 2000

When mischievous David Bowie pranked Annie Lennox by calling live TV show to make song request

David Bowie

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea have been married since 1989

Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea's 40-year romance, and their secret to long-lasting love
James Michael Tyler, Prince Philip and Carlos Marin are among the famous faces to have died in 2021

Celebrity deaths in 2021: Remembering the stars who died this year

Features

Judy Garland

Judy Garland's five marriages explained: Who were her husbands and how many children did she have?
David Bowie in The Snowman

David Bowie in The Snowman: Why did the music icon appear in the Christmas classic?

David Bowie

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?