Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier has died, aged 94

7 January 2022, 15:34

Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier has passed away at the age of 94.

Sidney Poitier was the first Black winner of the Best Actor Oscar for his work on Lilies of the Field.

The actor grew up in the Bahamas, but was granted US citizenship after being born unexpectedly in Miami while his parents were visiting the US.

He relocated to America when he was aged 15, and landed his first film role in 1955's Blackboard Jungle.

Sidney was first nominated for an Oscar in 1958 for The Defiant Ones, and soon made history with his Oscars win six years later.

His other famous roles included Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, Porgy and Bess and To Sir, With Love opposite Lulu.

Sidney Poitier With his Oscar in 1964
Sidney Poitier With his Oscar in 1964. Picture: Getty

After Denzel Washington became only the second Black actor to win the prize in 2001 for Training Day, he paid tribute to Sidney, saying at the time: “I’ll always be chasing you, Sidney. I’ll always be following in your footsteps. There’s nothing I would rather do, sir.”

Just earlier this week, Denzel spoke of his sadness he had never made a movie with Sidney, saying: “God bless him – He’s still here, but yeah, I missed that opportunity."

Sidney Poitier was made an honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE) by Queen Elizabeth II in 1974.

Sidney was married to Juanita Hardy from 1960 to 1965, and Joanna Shimkus from 1976 to his death. He is survived by six children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Can you guess which is the best-selling movie soundtrack of all time?

What are the top 5 best-selling movie soundtracks of all time?
After Life

After Life soundtrack: All the songs in Ricky Gervais' Netflix show so far
Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is widely recognised for his generosity and humility. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his Matrix film earnings to cancer research
Ella Travolta looks almost identical to her late mother Kelly Preston.

John Travolta beams with pride as daughter Ella releases her new single 'Dizzy' this week
The Sound of Music is 56-years-old, but just where are it's famous Von Trapp family actors now?

Where are the cast of The Sound Of Music now?

More on Smooth

Barry Gibb and his brother Maurice and Robin famously walked out of the interview with Clive Anderson in 1997

Bee Gees: Excruciating moment trio walked off Clive Anderson TV show after host's music jibes

Bee Gees

ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

ABBA

Michael Jackson standing still and the crowd goes wild

How Michael Jackson made fans go wild and faint purely by standing still for several minutes

Michael Jackson

David Bowie questioned why MTV wouldn't play black artist's music as early as 1983.

When David Bowie called out MTV for not playing black artists during 1983 interview

David Bowie

The Bee Gees made their way to pop superstardom after their move to America.

Barry Gibb credits Eric Clapton for changing the Bee Gees' fortunes during the 1970s

Bee Gees

Barry Gibb would still have the chance to sing with his late brother Robin whilst on the Mythology Tour.

Watch Barry Gibb's poignant tribute to his late brother Robin with 'I Started A Joke'

Bee Gees