Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson duets with country star Chris Janson on Hank Williams Jr classic

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Chris Janson. Picture: Instagram/@therock

By Mayer Nissim

A Country Rock Concert.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After a hit-and-miss few years in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson returned to the arena where he made his name with a stunning WWE comeback ahead of WrestleMania XL earlier this month.

And now The Rock is rekindling his even earlier career dreams, with an impromptu country jam with musician Chris Janson following their shoot for the 'Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get' music video, which is released today (April 19).

"Me and @thechrisjanson drinking and singing one of our favorite songs, 'Blues Man' from @officialhankjr," Johnson captioned the video.

"True story - Chris and I bonded years ago in a parking lot over our love for the @opry and classic Bocephus (Hank Jr) songs."

He added: "We also have classic @tootsies_orchid_lounge stories where when I was 15yrs old, living in Nashville, I had this dream (delusion) I was gonna become a country music star and I was hanging out on Lower Broad St trying to get into Tootsies so they’d let me sing.

"While Chris was starving and sleeping in his car, trying to get into Tootsies as well.

Chris Janson - Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get (Official Music Video)

"Both of us had big country music dreams. One of us - thank God - goes on to become a big country music star and the other one goes on to become famous only for rocking a fanny pack and for singing in keys that don’t exist."

Johnson said: "Love ya brother and cheers to hard work and dreams that come true and an even bigger cheers to the dreams that don’t. 🥃"