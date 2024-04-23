Celine Dion opens up about Stiff Person Syndrome and poses for stunning magazine shoot

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

By Mayer Nissim

Celine Dion marks her return to public life with a gorgeous photoshoot.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Céline Dion has made limited public appearances in recent years, as she's struggled with stiff-person syndrome, an incurable condition that has severely restricted her music career.

She cancelled a number of planned live shows for 2023 and 2024, but made an incredible return with a surprise appearance at this year's Grammy Awards in February.

Céline has now built on her comeback with a stunning photoshoot for the May 2024 issue of Vogue France, and she's also given the magazine a wide-ranging interview on her life, career, health issues and comeback.

"I'm well, but it's a lot of work," Céline said of her current condition.

"I'm taking it one day at a time... I haven't beat the disease, as it's still within me and always will be. I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it."

Cotton poplin shirt and jersey mini-skirt BALENCIAGA, tights, CALZEDONIA, 18-karat Fairmined-certified white ethical gold earrings with 10.80CT round-cut diamonds from Haute Joaillerie Collection, CHOPARD. Photo: Cass Bird - Réalisation: Law Roach. Picture: Cass Bird/Vogue France

Celine Dion. Obra trench in leather, JACQUEMUS. Les Chaînes necklace in ethical 18-carat rose gold, CHOPARD. Photographe : Cass Bird - Réalisation : Law Roach. Picture: Cass Bird/Vogue France

She added: "So that's me, now with Stiff Person Syndrome. Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy.

"I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice.

"I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself. At the beginning, I would ask myself: 'Why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?'"

Celine Dion. Photographe: Cass Bird - Réalisation: Law Roach. Picture: Cass Bird/Vogue France

Celine Dion. Trench coat and cotton gabarine wrap dress, leather belt and aviator gloves, nylon tights, SAINT LAURENT by ANTHONY VACCARELLO. So Kate pumps in Nappa leather, CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN. Photographe Cass Bird - Réalisation Law Roach. Picture: Cass Bird/Vogue France

She acknowledged the "gift" of being able to have good doctors and treatment, while also crediting the love of her family, friends and fans for helping her in her fight against her condition.

Quizzed on her possible return to the live stage, Céline hinted at the possibility of a return while admitting that she didn't have an answer just yet.

"For four years I've been saying to myself that I'm not going back, that I'm ready, that I'm not ready," she said.

Céline Dion wears a merino wool maxi coat and patent leather pumps, ALAÏA, and a Quatre Double White Edition one-piece ear clip, paved with diamonds on white gold, with white hyceram, BOUCHERON. Photographe : Cass Bird - Réalisation : Law Roach. Picture: Cass Bird/Vogue France

"As things stand, I can't stand here and say to you. 'Yes, in four months'. I don't know... My body will tell me.

"On the other hand, I don't just want to wait. It's morally hard to live from day to day. It's hard, I'm working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. Tomorrow is another day.

"But there's one thing that will never stop, and that's the will. It's the passion. It's the dream. It's the determination."