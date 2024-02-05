Celine Dion shocks fans with surprise Grammys appearance amid Stiff Person Syndrome battle

Celine Dion made one of the most surprising appearances at last night's Grammy Awards (February 4).

Legendary singer Celine Dion shocked the audience at the Grammy Awards when she made a surprise appearance on stage, while she continues to battle an incurable health condition.

At the closing of the ceremony on Sunday, Celine appeared on stage to present the final award of the night, Album of the Year, while her version of 'The Power of Love' played.

The audience gave the singer a standing ovation, while others sang along to the iconic song.

It marked the first stage appearance since Celine first revealed in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome – an autoimmune and neurological disorder that causes stiffness in the limbs.

Celine Dion presented the Album of the Year Grammy to Taylor Swift for Midnights, marking Swift’s fourth win in the category. Celine also acknowledged music legends Diana Ross and Sting, who had presented her with the same award 27 years ago.

“Thank you all, I love you right back,” she told the crowd.

“When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world."

Last week, a new documentary about Dion was announced, raising awareness about Stiff Person Syndrome. I Am: Céline Dion will focus on a year in the life of the legendary singer, as she battles with the condition.

Celine said that she hopes the film will “raise awareness of this little-known condition”.

In December 2022, the singer posted an emotional video on Instagram, explaining that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”.

Celine was forced to cancel her world tour due to her diagnosis.

“I miss you so much,” the singer told her fans at the time. “I always give 100 per cent when I do my shows but my condition is not allowing me to give that to you right now”.