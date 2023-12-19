Celine Dion's sister says star has lost "control of her muscles" but is "working hard" to get better

19 December 2023, 11:05 | Updated: 19 December 2023, 11:09

Celine Dion&squot;s sister Claudette revealed the star "doesn&squot;t have control over her muscles" in the latest health update amidst her Stiff Person Syndrome battle.
Celine Dion's sister Claudette revealed the star "doesn't have control over her muscles" in the latest health update amidst her Stiff Person Syndrome battle. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Her battle has been going on for a year now.

This time in 2022, pop legend Celine Dion revealed that she had been diagnosed with the neurological disease, Stiff Person Syndrome.

The rare disorder creates muscle rigidity in the limbs as well as other muscle groups, with sufferers losing their reflexes and often not being able to walk.

As it stands, there is no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome - but that's not stopping Celine in her pursuit of a full recovery.

Living in her Las Vegas home surrounded by her family and cared for by her three children and siblings, older sister Claudette has offered an update on Celine's condition.

The 'Because You Loved Me' singer made her first public appearance in three years only recently, with hopes that she was on the recovery path.

Claudette Dion has revealed, however, that Celine "she doesn't have control over her muscles", in the latest update on her health.

Celine Dion performing in 2019. (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Celine Dion performing in 2019. (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Talking to Canadian website 7 Jours, Claudette said: "Some people have lost hope because it's all illness that isn't well known."

"If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation - Fondation Maman Dion, which aids underprivileged children - gets about Celine!"

"People tell us they love her and they're praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes."

Celine's sister did confirm that Celine is "working hard" to combat the disease and its effects on her life, though the muscle spasms she's experiencing as a result means it's impossible to perform.

In October 2021, Celine announced she'd be delaying her Las Vegas shows due to "severe and persistent muscle spasms, which led her to cancel her subsequent US and European tours in 2022.

The goal is for Celine to eventually return to the stage, however, though Claudette doesn't know in what capacity.

"She's working hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard."

"Our mother always told her: 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.' It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know," Claudette added.

The rarity of Celine's condition means that research for a cure and for medicine is ongoing, making it difficult for Celine.

"The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because it's one out of a million case, the scientists haven't done that much research because it didn't affect that many people," Claudette concluded.

Celine's family has issued a series of health updates over the course of the past year, and they're continuing to rally around the star until she makes a comeback.

