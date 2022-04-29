Celine Dion apologises to fans in emotional video as she delays UK 'Courage' tour for health reasons

29 April 2022, 13:35 | Updated: 29 April 2022, 13:37

By Tom Eames

Celine Dion is heading back to the UK, but the tour has sadly been delayed once again.

The pop icon will now take her Courage world tour to the UK in 2023, playing eight shows including two dates at London's O2.

Celine Dion was originally scheduled to bring her tour in September 2020, but was forced to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then going to be staged in April 2021, but was moved for a second time.

The European leg was then scheduled to begin in Birmingham in May 2022, but Celine's health has now led to the shows getting delayed once again.

Alongside an emotional video, she wrote on social media: "I'm so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone the shows.

"I am doing a little bit better... but I'm still experiencing some spasms. I need to be in top shape when I'm on stage. I honestly can't wait, but I’m just not there yet. I'm doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows because that's what you deserve."

Celine Dion
Celine Dion. Picture: Celine Dion

Tickets purchased for the 2020 and rescheduled 2021 and 2022 tour dates will remain valid for the new rescheduled 2023 tour dates. Ticketholders are requested to retain their tickets. For further ticket inquiries, ticket holders should contact their original point of purchase.

The tour will support Celine's Courage album, her first English language release in six years, and follows her headline slot at British Summer Time in Hyde Park in 2019.

The tour dates are now:

March 2023:

  • 26: Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • 27: Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • 30: Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena
  • 31: Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena

April 2023:

  • 2: Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
  • 3: Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
  • 5: Manchester, England - AO Arena Manchester
  • 6: Manchester, England - AO Arena Manchester
  • 10: London, England - The O2
  • 11: London, England - The O2

Find out more ticket details here

