Celine Dion sings impromptu 'My Heart Will Go On' and brings fans to tears in amazing video. Picture: YouTube

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The Canadian superstar delighted fans with the one-off performance.

A video of Celine Dion being serenaded by fans is delighting followers of the star, when she was filmed singing along to her famous hit 'My Heart Will Go On'.

The footage, shot at a hockey game on March 21, shows Celine Dion appearing on a balcony as the crowd below shouts to get her attention before singing the famous song.

Fans of the star took to social media platform Reddit to praise the singer and express their gratitude that the moment was caught on camera.

"Omg this is so cute! How lucky they got to sing with her, and so gracious of her to spend a few minutes of her time to make her fans happy," one said.

"Absolutely!" another replied. "She was about to leave and then she stayed and continued engaging with them…a legend and more!"

A third fan added: "This made me grin hugely and brought a tear to my eye. We don’t deserve her."

Another noted: "I just love her. Not only does she genuinely love music but it’s clear how appreciative she is when people cover her songs."

Fans were also quick to note her appearance is one of the few since her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome.

"It has been so nice to see her out since her diagnosis. She looked amazing at the Grammys and looks good here too," with another saying: "I love her so much. Her positivity and love despite her condition is inspiring."

Celine Dion fans sing "My Heart Will Go On" to her at Boston Celtics Game! (March 21, 2024)

The sighting came three weeks after the 'My Heart Will Go On' legend made a surprise return to the Grammy Awards in February 2024 where she was greeted with a standing ovation from her peers.

After announcing she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022, Céline has since opened up about how she dealt with her diagnosis, calling it "one of the hardest experiences of my life."

Marking International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day on 15th March with a post to her 6.4 million followers, Céline seemed in positive spirits.

"Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day," she wrote. "As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)."

"Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible."

"I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"

Celine Dion pictured during her surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards in February 2024. Picture: Getty

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

"I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!" she added, in a defiant manner.

Stiff-Person Syndrome is a rare neurological condition that causes muscle spasms and rigidity, as well as heightened sensitivity to light and sound according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

In December 2022, the singer posted an emotional video on Instagram, explaining that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”.

Celine was forced to cancel her world tour due to her diagnosis.

“I miss you so much,” the singer told her fans at the time. “I always give 100 per cent when I do my shows but my condition is not allowing me to give that to you right now”.

A new upcoming documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, is set for release on Prime Video and will detail the singer's private battle and journey back to performing on stage once again.