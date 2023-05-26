Celine Dion cancels entire world tour as her 'stiff person syndrome' condition worsens

Celine Dion cancels her world tour. Picture: Celine Dion/Instagram/Getty

By Tom Eames

Celine Dion has been forced to cancel her entire world tour as she continues to battle a rare neurological health condition.

The 55-year-old singer had previously postponed her shows after announcing in December that she'd been diagnosed with the condition known as Stiff Person Syndrome.

Celine went on Instagram on Friday (May 26) to announce that with "tremendous disappointment" she was unable to perform on her world tour, and that she's "working really hard to build back her strength."

Posting an image of the cancelled tour dates, she said: "It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%.

"It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again.

"I want you all to know, I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again!"

In December, Celine revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder named stiff person syndrome.

The condition affects one in a million people, and causes muscles to tense uncontrollably, and leaves people like "human statues" as it locks the body into rigid positions, leaving them unable to walk or talk.

There is no cure for SPS, but there are treatments that slow down the progression, and Celine has said that she is doing all she can to reduce symptoms.