Celine Dion returns with first new music in four years for her new romcom 'Love Again'

13 April 2023, 15:13

Love Again movie trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Celine Dion is the key musical force behind Love Again, a new romcom starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celine Dion will make her feature film debut this spring in a new romantic comedy which will also feature her first new music in four years.

Released on May 12, 2023, Love Again stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a woman who sends a series of romantic texts to her late fiancé's old number, which has since been reassigned to a journalist played by Sam Heughan.

Love Again is written for the screen and directed by Jim Strouse.

Released on the same day as the movie, the soundtrack features five new songs by Celine Dion, her first new material since 2019's Courage album.

The album is rounded out with six older Celine hits woven into the narrative of the movie, in addition to three selection's from the film's score.

Céline Dion - Love Again (from the Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Official Lyric Video)

"I had a lot of fun doing this movie," Celine said.

"And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever."

"I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too."

Celine Dion in Love Again
Celine Dion in Love Again. Picture: Sony Pictures

The full tracklisting of Love Again is as follows:

  1. Love Again
  2. I’ll Be
  3. Waiting On You
  4. Love Of My Life
  5. The Gift
  6. It’s All Coming Back To Me Now
  7. Orpheus & Eurydice (Score from Love Again)
  8. All By Myself
  9. Where Does My Heart Beat Now
  10. Celine Wisdom (Score from Love Again)
  11. A New Day Has Come
  12. Courage
  13. That’s The Way It Is
  14. Love Takes Courage (Score from Love Again)
Love Again
Love Again. Picture: Sony Pictures

Celine Dion last year was forced to cancel the live dates on her 2023 Courage tour as she revealed her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological condition that locks the body into rigid positions.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it's been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," she said.

Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in Love Again
Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in Love Again. Picture: Sony Pictures

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having."

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

More from Celine Dion

See more More from Celine Dion

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, net worth, boyfriend and children revealed

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Pavarotti and Celine Dion duetting at the 'Paravotti & Friends' concert in 1998.

Celine Dion and Pavarotti duet: When the world's two greatest singers stunned an audience of millions
The singer turned 55-years-old on March 30 and is believed to have celebrated the occasion at her Las Vegas home, where she is recovering since her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome.

Celine Dion returns to social media to thank fans for support amid battle with Stiff Person Syndrome
In a beautiful video released by the singer's team, Celine can be seen blowing out candles while surrounded by her children and late husband René Angélil.

Celine Dion: Star releases unseen private photos on 55th birthday as she battles Stiff Person Syndrome

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Mamma Mia cast sing for On Stage with Smooth

Mamma Mia! West End cast perform acoustic ABBA classics ahead of 25th anniversary

ABBA

Bonnie Tyler split fans with her recent television performance of 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart'.

Bonnie Tyler offers explanation after bizarre mimed TV performance of 'Total Eclipse'

Music

UB40 in 1983

UB40's greatest 10 songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Melody Thornton speaks after the Manchester Bodyguard incident

Bodyguard singer speaks out about Manchester theatre fiasco after rowdy audience ruin show

Music

Dolly Parton will appear on Kenny Rogers' new album

Kenny Rogers posthumous album features lost Dolly Parton duet and 'Wonderful Tonight' cover

Country