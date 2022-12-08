Celine Dion tearfully announces she has incurable disease that leaves her unable to walk or talk

8 December 2022, 13:27 | Updated: 8 December 2022, 13:42

Celine Dion cancels her tour
Celine Dion cancels her tour. Picture: Celine Dion/Instagram

By Tom Eames

Celine Dion has shared tragic news about her ongoing health issues.

Celine Dion has revealed that she's been diagnosed with a rare and incurable neurological disease.

The 54-year-old singer said on Instagram that she has Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which leaves people as "human statues", locking the body into rigid positions.

There is no cure for the condition, and will eventually lead to sufferers being unable to walk or talk.

Celine told fans that because of her deteriorating health, she was forced to cancel her European tour.

"Hello everyone, I'm sorry it's taken me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much and can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person.

"As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I'm ready now.

"I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it's been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.

"While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having," she added.

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

She explained that she has a "great team of doctors working alongside her" and is being supported by her "precious children".

"I miss you so much I miss seeing all of you being on the stage performing for you I always give 100 percent when I do my show but my condition is now allowing me to give you that right now," she added.

"For me to reach you again I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery,

"This is my focus and I'm doing everything I can to recuperate."

Celine Dion performs in 2017
Celine Dion performs in 2017. Picture: Getty

"I want to thank you so much for your wishes and love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me. Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon," she said.

In January, Celine cancelled the American tour dates of her Courage world tour. At the time, she told fans that she had to cancel shows due to "severe and persistent muscle spasms".

The rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates are (original dates in brackets)

  • 2024.04.05 (2023.03.30) - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
  • 2024.04.06 (2023.03.31) - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
  • 2024.04.09 (2023.04.05) - Manchester, England - AO Arena Manchester
  • 2024.04.10 (2023.04.06) - Manchester, England - AO Arena Manchester
  • 2024.04.13 (2023.04.02) - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
  • 2024.04.14 (2023.04.03) - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
  • 2024.04.17 (2023.03.26) - Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena Birmingham
  • 2024.04.18 (2023.03.27) - Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena Birmingham
  • 2024.04.21 (2023.04.10) - London, England - The O2
  • 2024.04.22 (2023.04.11) - London, England - The O2

More from Celine Dion

See more More from Celine Dion

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, net worth, boyfriend and children revealed

Bee Gees and Céline Dion's heartwarming friendship revealed in behind-the-scenes footage

Watch Bee Gees and Celine Dion record 'Immortality' in fascinating behind-the-scenes studio footage

Bee Gees

Have you heard Céline Dion’s gorgeous cover of John Lennon's 'Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)'?

Watch Celine Dion’s gorgeous John Lennon cover in tribute to her baby boy

Celine Dion has sung in many languages including Japanese, Italian, German and even Latin in her 31-year career.

This video of Celine Dion singing in 9 different languages is absolutely incredible

Michael Ball, Celine Dion and Olivia Newton-John all did Eurovision in the past

14 singers you totally forgot did Eurovision (or failed to get there)

Eurovision

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Can you beat our Christmas lyrics quiz?

QUIZ: Can you finish the lyrics to these Christmas hits?

Quizzes

Rod Stewart and his son Aiden

Rod Stewart reveals his son was rushed to hospital during football match

Rod Stewart

70-year-old Kashmira revealed what Freddie talked about in his final days, how he felt about watching old videos of himself performing and her father's reaction to his son's untimely death.

Freddie Mercury's sister Kashmira shares heartbreaking story from Queen star's final days

Freddie Mercury

Christmas number ones from Queen, Shakin' Stevens and Mr Blobby

Every Christmas number one single ever, ranked from worst to best

Song Lists

Michael Buble is heading out on tour

Michael Buble announces first UK tour in four years - tickets and more dates revealed

Michael Bublé