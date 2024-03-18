Celine Dion addresses Stiff Person Syndrome, calls it "one of the hardest experiences" of her life

18 March 2024, 12:12

Céline Dion has opened up about the reality of being diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome.
Céline Dion has opened up about the reality of being diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome. Picture: Getty/Celine Dion Instagram

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's been a long battle for Celine.

It came as a major shock to the music world when Céline Dion revealed she was struggling with health issues which meant she had to cancel her planned tour in 2022.

What came as more of a shock was when the iconic French-Canadian singer revealed she had an incurable illness.

The illness in question was Stiff-Person Syndrome, an illness so rare that it only affects 'one in a million people'.

Sadly, Céline was one of those people, and having revealed her news in December 2022, has seldom been seen in public since.

That was until recently however, as the 'My Heart Will Go On' legend made a surprise return to the Grammy Awards in February 2024 where she was greeted with a standing ovation from her peers.

Following on from her appearance, Céline has now opened up about how she dealt with her diagnosis, calling it "one of the hardest experiences of my life."

In a surprise appearance, Céline Dion presented the Album Of The Year award at the 2024 Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
In a surprise appearance, Céline Dion presented the Album Of The Year award at the 2024 Grammy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy). Picture: Getty

Marking International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day on 15th March with an post to her 6.4 million followers, Céline seems in positive spirits.

"Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day," she wrote. "As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)."

"Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible."

"I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"

"I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!" she added, in a defiant manner.

Surrounded by her three loving sons in the photo - René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy whom she shares with her late husband René Angélil who died in 2016 - Céline showed the loving support she had from her children.

René-Charles even accompanied his mum on stage at the Grammy Awards, ensuring she arrived to the podium without any hitches.

Stiff-Person Syndrome is a rare neurological condition which causes muscle spasms and rigidity, as well as heightened sensitivity to light and sound according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Dion stepped away from her music career in 2022 after the diagnosis changed her life. Though she's determined to get back to the stage, to do the thing she loves the most: performing.

A new upcoming documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, is set for release on Prime Video and will detail the singer's private battle and journey back to performing on stage once again.

More from Celine Dion

See more More from Celine Dion

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, net worth, boyfriend and children revealed

Céline Dion paid tribute to her fallen friends, and brought the entire audience to tears.

When Celine Dion paid emotional tribute to the Bee Gees with poignant rendition of 'Immortality'
Céline Dion had hockey players "cracking up" during recent dressing room meeting at NHL game.

Celine Dion cracks up hockey players in rare public appearance at NHL game - video

The greatest movie songs ever

The 100 greatest movie songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

The greatest Oscars performances

The greatest Oscars music performances of all time, ranked

Music

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Willie Nelson and Kermit The Frog finally came together for a duet of 'Rainbow Connection'.

Kermit The Frog finally joins Willie Nelson for 'Rainbow Connection' duet over 20 years in the making

Country

Jon Bon Jovi has spoken out about his non-existent relationship with Richie Sambora, 11 years after the pair's acrimonious split.

Jon Bon Jovi breaks silence on why there's 'no contact' with Richie Sambora 11 years after he left band

Music

Steve Harley has passed away

'Come Up and See Me' singer Steve Harley has died, aged 73

Music

A video of Barry Gibb singing one of the Bee Gees greatest hits with his son Stephen and niece Samantha is a moment which will go down in music history.

When Barry Gibb invited his son and Maurice's daughter on stage for emotional revival of 'Stayin' Alive'

Barry Gibb

It was the first time the world saw a future superstar when Shania Twain appeared on television as a 14-year old.

When Shania Twain wowed on her TV debut as a plucky 14-year old

Shania Twain

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents