When Celine Dion paid emotional tribute to the Bee Gees with poignant rendition of 'Immortality'

Céline Dion paid tribute to her fallen friends, and brought the entire audience to tears. Picture: CBS/Getty

By Thomas Edward

They had instant chemistry.

When the Bee Gees and Céline Dion teamed up in 1997 on the gorgeous song 'Immortality', the creative spark was instant.

That was confirmed by the fact that the legendary songwriting trio penned the ballad in just four minutes, with Céline in mind.

'Immortality' featured on the French-Canadian pop powerhouse's 1997 album, Let's Talk About Love, and whilst maybe overshadowed by her biggest hit 'My Heart Will Go On', the song held a place in her fan's hearts.

It was adored so much that Céline eventually released 'Immortality' as a single the following year, where it reached number five in the UK charts.

What the experience of working together did create, was a life-long bond between Céline and the Gibb brothers.

Sadly, they'd never combine their talents again, as Maurice Gibb died only six years later, with Robin Gibb also leaving us in 2012.

But in 2017, Céline was granted the opportunity to pay tribute to her fallen friends, and brought the entire audience to tears.

Céline paid tribute to the late Maurice and Robin. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Due to the 'disco sucks' movement that derailed the Bee Gees' career throughout the eighties, they've perhaps not been given the credit they deserve in the years since.

The Grammy Awards sought to rectify that, by organising a spectacular tribute concert in 2017 to celebrate their genius and impact on popular music once and for all.

Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees, was also televised, and featured performances from superstars from past and present.

The stellar lineup of stars performing Bee Gees classics included Stevie Wonder and John Legend, Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban, Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo and Tavares, as well as the star of Saturday Night Fever in John Travolta.

With his family in attendance, Barry Gibb himself even performed a rousing rendition of 'You Should Be Dancing' which had the entire crowd on their feet.

The night's most spectacular moment, was when Céline Dion stepped onto the stage.

Céline Dion - Immortality (Bee Gees Tribute) 1997 - 2017 (HD)

As she breathed deeply and prepared to sing the first notes to 'Immortality', Céline said: "It's a song that means more and more to me each day."

With the crowd ready to let the floodgates open, she then dedicated it to Barry's late brothers, Robin and Maurice.

"Tonight I sing it with love for Barry and in memory of Robin, Maurice and Andy," she added.

What came next was trademark Céline, delivering the song she sang alongside the Bee Gees with the power and poise only she could produce.

The friends embraced has the crowd applauded. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Barry Gibb was clearly affected by Céline's beautiful performance. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Duetting with the recording of the Bee Gees' voices, there was montage footage of them performing together, with images of Robin and Maurice projected onto the screens behind Céline.

It was clearly an emotional experience for Barry, remembering his lost brothers, and Céline knew what he was feeling.

As she brought the song to a close, she approached Barry in the crowd and began singing to him, before embracing him as a loving friend when 'Immortality' came to its conclusion.

It was a poignant and powerful moment between two dear friends, ones that just happen to make immaculate music with one another.