Celine Dion in tears over Kelly Clarkson's cover of 'My Heart Will Go On'

Celine Dion in tears over Kelly Clarkson cover of 'My Heart Will Go On'. Picture: Kelly Clarkson / Celine Dion

By Mayer Nissim

One of the all-time great Kellyoke segments.

Over the last five years, Kelly Clarkson has racked up around 900 episodes of her all-conquering daytime hit The Kelly Clarkson Show.

A regular highlight on every episode is when Kelly leans on her parallel career as a pop superstar to serve up some immaculate Kellyoke cover performances.

Kelly gave one of the all-time great Kellyoke performances last month (September 27) when she put her spin on Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On', the theme from Titanic.

It wasn't just fans of Kelly and Celine who were blown away by the segment.

Celine Dion herself has revealed that she was in tears at just how wonderful it was.

'My Heart Will Go On' by Celine Dion | Kelly Clarkson Kellyoke Cover

"I just saw you singing 'My Heart Will Go On' and I'm crying again,' said Celine in a video posted on Instagram.

"You were absolutely incredible, fantastic. I loved it so much. I hope we can see each other in person soon."

In the video, Celine also thanked Kelly for her kind words about her comeback performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony.

"Kelly, when I came back from the Olympics, I got to watch and listen to your reaction to my performance on the Eiffel Tower," Celine said.

"It was so sweet to hear you. Your voice was breaking and it touched me so tremendously.

"You were crying, and then you made me start crying. What's up with all this frickin' crying?"