Titanic cast then and now: Where are the stars of the 1997 movie today?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic: Then and now. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Titanic became the biggest film of all time when it was released back in 1997.

James Cameron's romantic drama epic was a huge smash box office hit around the world, grossing over $2.2 billion.

With Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' providing the musical backdrop, the film turned Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet into international superstars.

Over 25 years on, the film about the real-life tragic event in 1912 is still beloved by fans. But where are the main cast now?

We've sadly had to say goodbye to some its leading actors over the years. Gloria Stuart, who played the elderly version of Rose in the present day, passed away in 2010 at the age of 100.

Bill Paxton, who played treasure hunter Brock Lovett, died in 2017 aged just 61 after having a stroke following complications from heart surgery.

British acting legend David Warner also passed away in 2022 aged 80 after battling lung cancer.