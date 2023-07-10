Clint Eastwood facts: Hollywood actor's age, wife, children, films and career explained

Clint Eastwood in 1990. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Clint Eastwood is easily one of the most iconic stars in cinema history.

The American actor and director first found success in the Western TV series Rawhide, and then rose to worldwide fame with his role as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone's 'Dollars Trilogy' of Spaghetti Westerns during the 1960s.

Clint Eastwood then continued this success as cop Harry Callahan in the five Dirty Harry films in the 1970s and 1980s.

In 1986, Clint also served for two years as the mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

Other big film roles include Every Which Way but Loose (1978), Hang 'Em High (1968), Pale Rider (1985), Where Eagles Dare (1968), Escape from Alcatraz (1979), Heartbreak Ridge (1986), In the Line of Fire (1993), The Bridges of Madison County (1995), Gran Torino (2008), The Mule (2018), and Cry Macho (2021).

Clint Eastwood. Picture: Getty

Clint also won Best Director and Best Picture for his Western film Unforgiven (1992) and his sports drama Million Dollar Baby (2004). He has also directed the films Mystic River (2003), Letters from Iwo Jima (2006), Changeling (2008), Invictus (2009), American Sniper (2014), Sully (2016), and Richard Jewell (2019).

He has won four Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, three César Awards, and an AFI Life Achievement Award.