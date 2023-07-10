Clint Eastwood facts: Hollywood actor's age, wife, children, films and career explained

10 July 2023, 15:34

Clint Eastwood in 1990
Clint Eastwood in 1990. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clint Eastwood is easily one of the most iconic stars in cinema history.

The American actor and director first found success in the Western TV series Rawhide, and then rose to worldwide fame with his role as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone's 'Dollars Trilogy' of Spaghetti Westerns during the 1960s.

Clint Eastwood then continued this success as cop Harry Callahan in the five Dirty Harry films in the 1970s and 1980s.

In 1986, Clint also served for two years as the mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

Other big film roles include Every Which Way but Loose (1978), Hang 'Em High (1968), Pale Rider (1985), Where Eagles Dare (1968), Escape from Alcatraz (1979), Heartbreak Ridge (1986), In the Line of Fire (1993), The Bridges of Madison County (1995), Gran Torino (2008), The Mule (2018), and Cry Macho (2021).

Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood. Picture: Getty

Clint also won Best Director and Best Picture for his Western film Unforgiven (1992) and his sports drama Million Dollar Baby (2004). He has also directed the films Mystic River (2003), Letters from Iwo Jima (2006), Changeling (2008), Invictus (2009), American Sniper (2014), Sully (2016), and Richard Jewell (2019).

He has won four Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, three César Awards, and an AFI Life Achievement Award.

  1. How old is Clint Eastwood?

    Clint Eastwood in 2015
    Clint Eastwood in 2015. Picture: Getty

    Clint Eastwood was born on May 31, 1930. He celebrated his 93rd birthday in 2023.

    Full name Clinton Eastwood Jr, he was born in San Francisco, California.

    His parents were Clinton Eastwood Sr., a bond salesman and manufacturing executive for Georgia-Pacific Corporation, and Ruth Wood (née Margret Ruth Runner), a housewife and later IBM clerk.

    He also has a younger sister named Jeanne Bernhardt.

  2. How did Clint Eastwood get his start in acting?

    Clint Eastwood in A Fistful of Dollars in 1964
    Clint Eastwood in A Fistful of Dollars in 1964. Picture: Getty

    Clint Eastwood had several jobs, including lifeguard, paper carrier, grocery clerk, forest firefighter, and golf caddy.

    He tried to enroll at Seattle University in 1951, but was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War.

    When a production was shooting in Fort Ord, a production assistant reportedly spotted Eastwood and invited him to meet the director. Eventually, he landed an audition for Arthur Lubin. However, while his presence was welcomed, his acting was "quite amateurish".

    Clint Eastwood in 1960
    Clint Eastwood in 1960. Picture: Getty

    Lubin suggested that Clint attend drama classes, and he later signed a contract. He was initially criticized for delivering his lines through his teeth, which would become a lifelong trademark.

    In May 1954, Eastwood made his first audition for Six Bridges to Cross but was rejected. After many unsuccessful auditions, he was eventually given a minor role in Revenge of the Creature (1955).

    After years of minor roles in film and TV, in 1958 Clint was cast as Rowdy Yates in Rawhide, and his career breakthrough had finally come. He was almost 30 at the time.

  3. How many times has Clint Eastwood been married and how many children does he have?

    Clint Eastwood with his daughter Laurie (left), mother Ruth and wife Dina (right) in 2004
    Clint Eastwood with his daughter Laurie (left), mother Ruth and wife Dina (right) in 2004. Picture: Getty

    Clint Eastwood has had a colourful personal life, to say the least, and has had various casual and serious relationships, many of which overlapped.

    He has eight known children by six women, only half of whom were officially acknowledged.

    Clint has continued to refuse to confirm his exact number of children, and there have been various discrepancies regarding the number. His biographer, Patrick McGilligan, has said that Eastwood's total number of children is unclear and that "one was when he was still in high school."

    Clint Eastwood's first marriage was to manufacturing secretary Margaret Neville Johnson in 1953, having met her on a blind date. During their relationship, he had an affair that resulted in his daughter, Laurie (born 1954), who was adopted by Clyde and Helen Warren of Seattle.

    The identity of Laurie's biological mother is not publicly known, but McGilligan has said the mother belonged to a theatre group Eastwood took part in.

    Other affairs included a 1959 to 1973 relationship with stuntwoman Roxanne Tunis, that produced a daughter, Kimber (born 1964).

    Johnson and Eastwood had two children together: Kyle (born 1968) and Alison (born 1972). Kyle is a famous musician who has composed music for nine of his dad's films. Alison is also an actress who has appeared in a number of films, including playing Clint's daughter in his film The Mule.

    Clint Eastwood with children Alison and Kyle in 2007
    Clint Eastwood with children Alison and Kyle in 2007. Picture: Getty

    In 1975, Eastwood and married actress and director Sondra Locke started living together. She had been married since 1967 to Gordon Anderson, an unemployed homosexual man. Eastwood finally divorced Johnson in 1984, but Locke remained married to Anderson until her death in 2018. Eastwood separated from Locke in 1989.

    Clint Eastwood With Sondra Locke in 1982
    Clint Eastwood With Sondra Locke in 1982. Picture: Getty
    Clint Eastwood with children Francesca and Scott in 2016
    Clint Eastwood with children Francesca and Scott in 2016. Picture: Getty
    Clint Eastwood with daughter Kathryn (left) and second wife Dina (right) in 2005
    Clint Eastwood with daughter Kathryn (left) and second wife Dina (right) in 2005. Picture: Getty

    Outside of his relationship with Locke, Eastwood fathered two children, Scott (born 1986) and Kathryn (born 1988) with Jacelyn Reeves, a flight attendant. Scott is also a famous actor, appearing in several Fast & Furious movies.

    During the early-to-mid-1990s, Eastwood had a relationship with actress Frances Fisher, that produced a daughter, Francesca (born 1993). Francesca is also an actress and reality TV star.

    Clint Eastwood married for the second time in 1996 to news anchor Dina Ruiz, who gave birth to their daughter Morgan in the same year. Their marriage ended in 2014.

  4. What is Clint Eastwood's net worth?

    Clint Eastwood’s net worth is estimated to be $375 million as of July 2023, according to various sources. He has earned his fortune from his successful career as an actor, director, producer, and politician.

    In pounds, his net worth would be approximately £273.75 million.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon are still friends 30 years on

How Thelma & Louise star Geena Davis was saved by Susan Sarandon after Bill Murray incident
Bruce Willis came frighteningly close to a serious accident when he narrowly hit the safety bag on his first mayor stunt, leading him to utter the immortal words: 'I almost missed the bag'.

Bruce Willis recalls 'Die Hard' crew thought he was dead after botched stunt: 'I almost missed the bag'
Peaky Blinders actor Kingsley Ben-Adir cast as Bob Marley in new biopic

Bob Marley: One Love – trailer, cast, plot, release date and more revealed for the reggae biopic

Bob Marley

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's relationship

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's wonderful 21-year relationship: A timeline so far

Wham! documentary on Netflix

Wham! documentary review: A must-see film for George Michael fans proves how iconic the duo were

George Michael

More on Smooth

Andrew Ridgeley has opened up about the last time he saw best friend and bandmate George Michael.

Andrew Ridgeley reveals what happened the last time he saw George Michael

George Michael

Celine Dion sister has given an update on the singer's battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion's sister breaks silence on star's declining health: "She is fighting"

Celine Dion

Joe Jonas and Billy Joel sing 'Uptown Girl' in London

Billy Joel brings out Joe Jonas for 'Uptown Girl' duet at BST Hyde Park - video

Billy Joel

Elton John - Farewell Yellow Brick Road

Elton John bids emotional farewell at final ever live show after five years on the road

Elton John

Ex-Wham! stars Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael may have only been in a band together for four years, but they took the eighties by storm.

Andrew Ridgeley reveals the status of his relationship with George Michael after Wham! ended

George Michael

Queen's epic Live Aid set tops yet another poll for the best performance of all time.

Queen’s Live Aid set crowned best festival performance ever in new poll by Brits

Queen

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother