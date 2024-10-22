Michael Buble set to play Sandringham Estate in exclusive UK 2025 concert

Michael Bublé has announced a very special exclusive concert headlining Heritage Live in the regal estate of Sandringham Park. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

He's back, and for one night only.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning crooner Michael Bublé is heading back to the UK in 2025 for an extra special concert.

Though it's probably not the location you'd initially expect, with international stars usually heading to London.

But Bublé - who has recently taken on a role as a judge on the US edition of The Voice - will instead be jetting in to Norfolk.

That's because he'll be headlining Heritage Live, which unfolds in the gorgeous Royal estate at Sandringham Park.

The likes of Tom Jones and Robbie Williams have both wowed crowds in the regal grounds in recent years, with Bublé becoming the latest international star to swoon the summer crowds.

Michael Bublé is set to sing in the gorgeous surrounds of Sandringham Park next summer. Picture: Press Release

As it stands, the exclusive summer outdoor concert is the 'Haven't Met You Yet' singer's only UK concert scheduled for 2025.

The first name to be announced for the 2025 edition of Heritage Live, Michael's concert will take place on Sunday 17th August, with many more prestigious names yet to be revealed.

Sandringham Estate was famously the location where Queen Elizabeth II would host the Royal Family over the festive season.

It's a tradition that King Charles III has continued since the passing of his beloved mum.

But each summer, the grounds open for a series of spectacular concerts, with stars like Michael Bublé swooning audiences under the summer sky.

Michael Bublé has recently taken on the role of judge on the US edition of The Voice. (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBCUniversal via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

After releasing his self-titled debut album in 2003, Michael has gone on to release a series of multi-platinum, multi-award-winning albums.

Having sold over 75 million albums worldwide, his career has been littered with successes including five Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Bublé's immaculate voice feels at home in a variety of genres such as jazz, pop, swing, and coupled with his infectious personality, makes every song he sings seem his own, even the standards.

"Michael takes his audiences on a special journey every night - singing his heart out, serenading them with beautiful love songs, making them laugh, cry, and dance - to give them an evening they will never forget," say the promoters.

Tickets for his concert at Sandringham Park are set to go on sale Friday 25th October 2024 - click here to buy your tickets.