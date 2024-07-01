Prince to be awarded star on Hollywood Walk of Fame - after turning the honour down twice

1 July 2024, 09:24

Prince Rogers Nelson will posthumously be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame..
By Thomas Edward

He'll finally be given his own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

It's recently been announced that music icon Prince will be among the next batch of cultural figures joining the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The 'Purple Rain' legend will receive the posthumous honour, over eight years since he tragically died.

On 25th June 2024, the list of honourees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025 was revealed, which will also include David Beckham, Jane Fonda, Colin Farrell, Keith Urban, and more.

It's certainly been a long time coming for Prince, who was twice approached about receiving his own star whilst he was alive.

However, Prince turned the honour down on both occasions. But why? And how has he been honoured posthumously?

Prince turned down the honour twice. (Photo by Mike Maloney/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
Whilst his many fans might be surprised that he doesn't already have his own place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, stars have to consent to being nominated.

If they're alive that is - the rule was dubbed the "Springsteen clause" after a fan previously nominated Bruce Springsteen without clearing it with 'The Boss' himself.

Walk Of Fame producer Ana Martinez revealed to People magazine: "We announced it and he did not want it."

"So I created what's called the Springsteen clause, which [means] you now have to sign off on it. Because otherwise, it's not fair to those who do want it."

Prince himself turned down the honour twice, claiming he was "not ready" to accept a place. So how can he be given the award now?

Prince tragically passed away in 2016. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Prince tragically passed away in 2016. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Well, Prince's estate have given the green light, as the two-year "mourning period" after an icon's death has passed.

A celebrity's family or estate need to give consent, and after the drawn-out six-year battle over Prince's estate came to a conclusion in 2022, they've consented to his nomination.

Whether or not Prince himself would've wanted to have his own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame is another matter - he may have very well turned it down for a third time if he were alive today.

There's still no confirmed date for when the ceremony will take place. Though Prince was named as one of the inductees, his estate has less than two years to schedule the induction.

