Tyka Nelson, singer and sister of Prince, dies aged 64

6 November 2024, 10:33

Tyka Nelson, and her brother Prince
Tyka Nelson, and her brother Prince. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Tyka Nelson was Prince's only full sibling.

Tyka Nelson has died at the age of 64.

The singer, who was the sister of Prince, died on Monday morning (November 4), her son President Nelson confirmed to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

"Multi instrumentalist, songwriter, author, Tyka Nelson, Prince’s sister, died Monday, November 4, at North Memorial hospital in Robbinsdale," a statement read.

"She is survived by her 2 sons Sir and President, and 5 grandchildren."

Tyka retired from music in June of this year and was unwell, though details of her condition have not been revealed.

Tyka Evene Nelson 1960-2024 It's time 4 a new direction It's time 4 jazz 2 die 4th day of November We need a Purple high

Posted by Tyka Nelson on Monday, November 4, 2024

An artist who had released four studio albums, Tyka had planned a farewell concert at the Dakota in her native Minneapolis, but she was too ill to perform and the night took place as a tribute instead.

"I'm getting older," she had told the Tribune before that planned show. "I really wasn't a singer. I'm a writer.

"I just happen to be able to sing. I enjoy singing."

Tyka Nelson in 1988
Tyka Nelson in 1988. Picture: Getty Images

She had also been writing a memoir, adding: "We are not there yet. We’ve got a few more chapters. It's about me and my family."

As a musician, Tyka released the albums Royal Blue (1988), Yellow Moon, Red Sky (1992), A Brand New Me (2008) and 2011's Hustler (2011).

"It is with deep sadness and sympathy that we share in the news on the passing of Tyka Nelson," read a post on the official Prince Instagram page.

"Tyka was a beloved mother and sister. She was also a singer, songwriter and widely known as one of Prince’s siblings.

"She shared much time with him during his life. They were raised together by their parents Mattie and John L. Nelson. Tyka frequented Paisley Park, attended events, and celebrations to support Prince's legacy."

It continued: "Tyka travelled around the world to thank fans for loving her brother. She loved them and we'd like to thank them for loving her back.

End of The Road

"Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with her sons, President and Sir, as well as her entire family during this time of loss. Rest in Peace Tyka."

Born in 1960 to jazz musicians John L Nelson and Mattie Della Shaw, Tyka was the only full sibling of Prince, who died in 2016 of an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

As well as being Prince's sister, Tyka had seven half-siblings. She was married to Maurice Phillips and they had six children: daughters Danielle Phillips, Crystal Phillips, Chelsea Phillips, and sons Rachard Phillips, Sir Montece Laeil and President.

