Prince once asked out Halle Berry in the most adorable way

25 September 2024

By Mayer Nissim

Halle Berry reveals that she once turned Prince down.

As well as being famed for his remarkable songwriting and musicianship, during his lifetime Prince grabbed plenty of attention for his apparent romances with a number of glamorous high profile women.

There were reported flings with the likes of Kim Basinger, Madonna, Carmen Electra and Sherilyn Fenn, among others, but one star he didn't date was Halle Berry – but it wasn't because he didn't try.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Halle brushed off the rumour that Michael Jackson had asked Babyface to ask her to go on a date with him, but revealed that Prince had most definitely asked her out.

"I don't know, but I know Prince asked me out on a date," she said.

"I was at one of his concerts here on Sunset at the Key Club and I had somebody come out with a piece of paper."

Halle Berry on Menopause Chat with Mike Tyson, Prince Asking Her Out & Jimmy Scares Her with a Snake

"You know like kids do, you say, 'Do you like me? Yes or no.'"

"I went, 'Yes!'. I mean, I'm at his concert, right? 'Yes!'. He came back out again. 'Would you go out with me?"

Asked if she ticked one of the boxes, Halle replied: "No. I didn't send the paper back... I kept the paper."

