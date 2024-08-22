Halle Berry says Pierce Brosnan "restored my faith in men" after filming James Bond together

22 August 2024, 10:20

Halle Berry worked alongside Pierce Brosnan on 2002&squot;s Die Another Day, and said the former James Bond actor "restored my faith in men".
Halle Berry worked alongside Pierce Brosnan on 2002's Die Another Day, and said the former James Bond actor "restored my faith in men". Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"He will always be my Bond, always."

Not our words, but the words of one Halle Berry. The James Bond in question she's referring to? None other than Pierce Brosnan.

It's safe to say that Pierce Brosnan was a fan favourite during his stint as 007, starring in series classic Goldeneye as well as Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day.

Though, by the sounds of it, it wasn't just audiences worldwide that Brosnan swooned as James Bond.

Halle Berry starred alongside Pierce in his fourth and final turn as 007 in 2002's Die Another Day, playing the role of national security agent Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson.

Whilst they evidently had buckets of chemistry on-screen, it seems to have been the case off-screen too.

In a new interview with Wired magazine, Berry said Pierce "restored my faith in men on that movie."

"He will always be my Bond, always," Halle Berry said of Pierce Brosnan. (c) MGM/courtesy Everett Collection
"He will always be my Bond, always," Halle Berry said of Pierce Brosnan. (c) MGM/courtesy Everett Collection. Picture: Alamy

"He will always be my Bond, always," she gushed, in a resounding positive reflection on her time acting alongside Pierce.

"I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan. He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan."

"Bond wasn’t on my wish list, no, not to be in one, but I loved the movies, always," Berry continued, who won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of a struggling widow in 2001 movie Monster's Ball.

"Having been in one, I feel like I’m a part of cinematic history. Those movies are iconic. They will forever be a part of our history, and I’m really honoured to have been a part of one, especially with Pierce."

Halle Berry Answers The Web's Most Searched Questions | WIRED

Due to her character's popularity, Jinx was set to get her own spinoff movie before MGM Studios pulled the plug in 2020.

Berry said it was "very disappointing" at the time, though elaborated upon the film's potential in the interview with Wired.

"Nobody was ready to sink that kind of money into a Black female action star," she added.

"They just weren’t sure of its value, That’s where we were then," though fans of Bond may very well have felt differently about the prospect of seeing Berry's Jinx don her iconic bikini once again.

Halle Berry and Pierce Brosnan developed as much chemistry off-screen as they did on it. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Halle Berry and Pierce Brosnan developed as much chemistry off-screen as they did on it. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Halle Berry reflected on much of her career throughout the interview, notably reaching the 30th anniversary of her role in The Flintstones.

"Being a Black woman in Bedrock seemed like a little thing but, you know, The Flintstones was the fabric of our culture," she said.

"I knew that this was a big step forward for Black people, Black women especially," she said, having played the villainous secretary Miss Sharon Stone who was in league with Kyle MacLachlan's Cliff Vandercave.

The cast also starred John Goodman as Fred Flintstone, Rick Moranis as Barney Rubble, Elizabeth Perkins as Wilma Flintstone, Rosie O'Donnell as Betty Rubble, and Elizabeth Taylor as Wilma's mother Pearl Slaghoople.

"While it was silly, and it was over the top and campy, I knew then how important this little part in this big movie actually would be," Berry added.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Dame Judi Dench became emotional after returning to the home she shared with her late husband of forty years.

Dame Judi Dench chokes up about late husband of 30 years after returning to their family home
Boy George biopic: New film to explore the life of singer and Culture Club success

Boy George biopic: New film to explore the life of singer and Culture Club success

Boy George

Sally Field reveals kind act Robin Williams made on set so she could grieve late father

Sally Field reveals kind act Robin Williams made on set so she could grieve late father

Harry Connick Jr has been married to wife Jill Goodacre Connick for thirty years.

Harry Connick Jr reveals his secret to 30-year marriage with wife Jill

Music

Let's look at who is currently in the running to sing the next James Bond theme.

James Bond: Who is the odds-on favourite to sing the next 007 theme?

More on Smooth

According to his close friend Simon Napier-Bell, "we're going to hear some new music" from Phil Collins in the near future.

Phil Collins is working on new solo music for the first time in two decades

Phil Collins

Smooth Icons 2024: How to listen to the top 100 countdown

Smooth Icons 2024: How to listen to the top 100 countdown

Music

Madonna is crazy about her children.

How many children does Madonna have, and who are they?

Madonna

A rare video of Andy Gibb and Bee Gee Barry Gibb singing on stage in 1987 is one of the few times the pair were known to have performed together in public.

Barry Gibb and Andy Gibb sing rare duet of 'To Love Somebody' in candid video from 1987

Barry Gibb

Lainey Wilson is back on Smooth Country for another special show!

Lainey Wilson is back on Smooth Country for another special show! How to listen

Country

After meeting Elvis Presley as a child, Whitney Houston eventually sang the song that 'The King' himself was desperate to sing.

How Whitney Houston met Elvis Presley as a child, and later sang the hit song he wanted to sing

Whitney Houston

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents