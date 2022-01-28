Next James Bond odds: Who is the favourite actor to replace Daniel Craig?

28 January 2022, 12:06

Aidan Turner, Tom Hiddleston, James Norton and Idris Elba have been linked with James Bond
Aidan Turner, Tom Hiddleston, James Norton and Idris Elba have been linked with James Bond. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Who will be the new James Bond? From Idris Elba to James Norton, who is most likely to be the next 007 after Daniel Craig according to the odds?

It's a question James Bond fans have been pondering for a few years now.

Now that Daniel Craig has finally hung up his licence to kill, which actor could take on the mantle?

Here are the latest bookmakers' odds, as of January 2022:

  1. Rege-Jean Page

    Rege-Jean Page
    Rege-Jean Page. Picture: Getty

    Odds: 4/1

    British actor Rege-Jean Page has become one of the favourites in recent months.

    The relative-newcomer found fame and broke hearts when he appeared in Netflix's hit period drama Bridgerton. Could he be the next Bond?

  2. Henry Cavill

    Henry Cavill
    Henry Cavill. Picture: Getty

    Odds: 4/1

    After stories emerged in September 2018 that Henry was stepping away from playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe series of films, fans were quickly speculating whether this meant he was swapping the cape for a Martini.

    The British actor couldn't look more like Bond if he tried, and recent turns in The Man from UNCLE and Mission: Impossible - Fallout could mean he could take on the role.

  3. Tom Hardy

    Tom Hardy
    Tom Hardy. Picture: Getty

    Odds: 5/1

    If you'd prefer your Bond with a dash of rogue rough, then Hardy might be the best bet.

    He's best known for his many TV and movie roles, including Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant, The Dark Knight Rises and Legend.

    He fuelled Bond rumours after refusing to comment on whether he fancied taking over from Craig, in case it jinxed his chances.

    He was a something of a real-life hero when he recently chased a motorbike thief through the streets of Richmond and made a citizen’s arrest.

  4. Idris Elba

    Idris Elba
    Idris Elba. Picture: Getty

    Odds: 9/2

    Idris has previously ruled himself out of the role by saying that he doesn’t think there should be a black Bond, but he is still one of the favourites to take the role.

    In fact, in August 2018 he became the new outright favourite, despite being just five years younger than Daniel Craig.

    He has become a Hollywood star in recent years thanks to the Marvel movies, Pacific Rim and many others, and he has also proved that he can portray a suave yet damaged character with Luther.

  5. Richard Madden

    Richard Madden
    Richard Madden. Picture: Getty

    Odds: 8/1

    The former Game of Thrones actor became a new favourite among Bond fans after his performance in the TV thriller series Bodyguard.

    Could this be something of an audition for the Scottish actor? 

  6. James Norton

    James Norton
    James Norton. Picture: Getty

  7. Tom Hopper

    Tom Hopper
    Tom Hopper. Picture: Getty

    Odds: 10/1

    British actor Tom Hopper has emerged as a favourite after his various turns in several TV shows in recent years.

    These have included as Sir Percival in Merlin, Billy Bones in Black Sails, Dickon Tarly in Game of Thrones, and Luther Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy.

  8. Jamie Dornan

    Jamie Dornan
    Jamie Dornan. Picture: Getty

    Odds: 12/1

    Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan first found international fame as Christian Grey in the 50 Shades of Grey films, and has worked as a model for over 20 years.

    He's recently won acclaim for his performances in the comedy film Belfast and the thriller TV series The Tourist.

  9. Sam Heughan

    Sam Heughan
    Sam Heughan. Picture: Getty

    Odds: 12/1

    Scottish actor Sam Heughan has become a new favourite in recent times, after a Radio Times poll put him top of the pile.

    Outlander actor Sam would be a potentially great Bond, having seen him play Jamie Frazer in the drama series for several years, and previously showcasing his 007 credentials in the spoof The Spy Who Dumped Me.

  10. Tom Hiddlestone

    Tom Hiddlestone
    Tom Hiddlestone. Picture: Getty

    Odds: 25/1

    He was easily the favourite after his kickass role in The Night Manager, but Tom's odds have dipped in recent years.

    He's still something of a frontrunner for the role, and has proved his abilities in the urbane Brit department.

  11. Michael Fassbender

    Michael Fassbender
    Michael Fassbender. Picture: Getty

    German-born Irish actor Michael Fassbender has been an incredibly busy actor over the last 20 years, and we could totally see him as Bond.

    His many film and TV roles have included the X-Men series, Inglourious Basterds, Jane Eyre, Alien: Covenant, Steve Jobs and 12 Years a Slave.

  12. Cillian Murphy

    Cillian Murphy
    Cillian Murphy. Picture: Getty

    Odds: 25/1

    Irish actor Cillian Muprhy has been a regular on TV and film since he led the cast of horror movie 28 Days Later in 2002.

    In more recent times he's been best known for playing Tommy Shelby in the thriller-drama series Peaky Blinders. A bit of a different vibe for Bond, but we'd love it.

  13. Henry Golding

    Henry Golding
    Henry Golding. Picture: Getty

    British-Malaysian actor Henry Golding started off as a TV presenter and model before suddenly switching to acting.

    Since his appearance in comedy Crazy Rich Asians, he has built up an impressive resumé, including Last Christmas, The Gentlemen and Snake Eyes.

  14. Aidan Turner

    Aidan Turner
    Aidan Turner. Picture: Getty

    Odds: 33/1

    Aidan Turner has built up a strong fanbase after roles in The Hobbit trilogy and leading the cast of the remake of period drama Poldark.

    He was the bookies' favourite back in summer 2017, but has refused to comment on the rumours in recent years.

