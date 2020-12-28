John Lennon facts: Beatles singer's age, wife, children, parents and more revealed

John Lennon was one of the most iconic singers of the 20th century, from his time with the Beatles to his solo career.

Tragically taken away far too soon aged just 40 in 1980, John Lennon was behind so many of the world's favourite songs, and remains a pop culture legend.

40 years on from his death, here are the biggest facts about Lennon that every fan should know:

How old was John Lennon and where was he born? John Lennon and Julia Lennon in 1949. Picture: Getty John Lennon was born on October 9, 1940. He was 40 years old at the time of his death. Full name John Winston Lennon, he was born at Liverpool Maternity Hospital to parents Julia (née Stanley) (1914–1958) and Alfred Lennon (1912–1976). His dad Alfred was a merchant seaman of Irish descent, who was away at the time of John's birth. His parents named him John Winston Lennon after his paternal grandfather, John 'Jack' Lennon, and Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Read more: When John Lennon found a homeless man at his door and invited him in John's father was often away from home but sent regular cheques until he went absent without leave in February 1944. When he eventually came home, he offered to look after the family, but Julia was by then pregnant with another man's child, and rejected him. After Julia's sister Mimi complained to Social Services, Julia gave her custody of John. His father planned to emigrate with John to New Zealand, but Julia and her partner stopped them and forced the five-year-old to choose between them. In the end, he went home with his mother. John had no further contact with his father for nearly 20 years.

When did John Lennon form The Beatles? The Beatles. Picture: Getty Aged 15 in July 1957, Paul McCartney met John Lennon and his band, the Quarrymen, at the St Peter's Church Hall fête in Woolton. The Quarrymen performed mostly rock and roll and skiffle music. McCartney was soon asked to join as a rhythm guitarist. George Harrison joined in 1958 as lead guitarist, followed by Lennon's school friend Stuart Sutcliffe on bass, in 1960. After trying several names, they chose The Beatles in August 1960, and signed drummer Pete Best before a residency in Hamburg, Germany. Within a few years, and with the arrival of drummer Ringo Starr, the Fab Four quickly became the biggest stars on the planet, selling over 800 million records worldwide.

Who was John Lennon's wife? John And Cynthia Lennon in 1964. Picture: Getty Cynthia Powell was an artist, who was married to John Lennon from 1962 to 1968. They got engaged after Cynthia was found to be pregnant with son Julian. In 1968, Lennon left Cynthia for Japanese artist Yoko Ono, and divorced in 1968 on the grounds of adultery. He was married to Ono from 1969 to his death. John Lennon And Yoko Ono. Picture: Getty However, in 1973, Lennon and Ono split for a period, leading to Lennon having an 18-month relationship with May Pang, which Lennon later called his "lost weekend".