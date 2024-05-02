John Lennon's estate teams up with new app for 'Mind Games' meditation mixes

By Thomas Edward

"We're playing those mind games together."

John Lennon's 1973 song 'Mind Games', the title track from his album of the same name, is often misconstrued as a battle of wits with his lover, who was of course Yoko Ono.

The inspiration behind the song's lyrics was in fact a book Lennon was reading at the time, titled Mind Games: The Guide to Inner Space which came out the year prior.

Written by Robert Masters and Jean Houston, the book offered up brain training exercises to help encourage people to focus on a more positive outlook on life.

So in many ways, the song was a precursor to the promotion of inner peace and mindfulness that we society has embraced in recent years.

It's fitting then, that John Lennon's estate has partnered with the Lumenate app for a series of meditation mixes based on 'Mind Games' for Mental Health Awareness Month this May.

The new mindful mixes have incorporated a number of sound design techniques into the 1973 original.

Some of the recordings have been enhanced with additional instrumentation from Sean Ono Lennon, John and Yoko's son.

Unveiled on 1st May 2024, the project has been developed to ease listeners into a relaxed, meditative state, and "help guide your mind into deeper states of consciousness".

The Lumenate app works by gently strobing the back of the user's smartphone upon their closed eyes, guiding them into a state of consciousness between deep meditation and psychedelics.

Four of the nine new 'Mind Games' mixes are presented as Binaural versions, which each have a special focus on a different type of brain wave: Beta, Delta, Gamma, and Theta.

"Beta waves occur when thinking, Delta waves are produced when completely relaxed in deep sleep, Gamma waves are associated with high levels of thought and focus, and Theta waves are produced while sleeping or daydreaming", the accompanying statement reads.

Yoko Ono once described the message behind 'Mind Games' and what he was trying to achieve, and this new partnership feels close to his idea.

"John was trying to convey the message that we all play mind games. But if we can play mind games, why not make a positive future with it - to be a positive mind game?"

"'Mind Games' is such an incredibly strong song. At the time, people didn’t quite get the message because this was before its time."

"Now, people would understand it. I don’t think in those days people knew they were playing mind games anyway."

"I'm very happy to be working with Lumenate on this release for Mental Health Awareness Month," said Sean Ono Lennon.

"I think our 'Mind Games' project is fun, meaningful, and potentially mind-expanding. I have been using the Lumenate app for my own personal meditations since it launched, and have had many profound experiences."

"My father was famously into meditation. I remember trying the 'flicker machine' he kept in the bedroom, which is what first introduced me to the idea of stroboscopic brain wave induction."

"I thought it made sense to combine the music of 'Mind Games' with the science of Lumenate. I really hope people enjoy the results as much as I have.

Tom Galea, Lumenate's co-founder added in the statement: "It's been such a privilege working with Sean and The Lennon Estate on this exciting collaboration."

"The journeys it takes you on are so deeply relaxing and emotive, providing a uniquely powerful canvas for exploring your mind."

"I can’t wait for the world to experience it, it's already had such a meaningful impact on me personally."

Launching for the start of Mental Health Awareness Month in May 2024, the 'Mind Games' meditation mixes are now available for free via the Lumenate app.