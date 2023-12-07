Henry Golding facts: Last Christmas actor's age, wife, parents, height and career explained

On Air Now
7 December 2023
Henry Golding has become one of the most exciting new actors to grace Hollywood in recent years.
Henry played the mysterious Tom in Last Christmas, which is loosely based on the Wham! song of the same name and features music from George Michael.
But what else has Henry been in? Here's your handy guide to the talented star:
Henry is a Malaysian-English actor, model, and TV presenter. He got his first break as a presenter on the BBC's The Travel Show in 2014.
He later pursued an acting career, and is best known for playing the roles of Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians, Sean Townsend in A Simple Favor and Tom in Last Christmas.
Since then, he has starred in films including The Gentlemen, Snake Eyes, Persuasion, and Assassin Club.
Henry was born in Betong, Sarawak, in East Malaysia. He was born on February 5, 1987, and he celebrated his 36th birthday in 2023.
His mother, Margaret Likan Golding, is a Malaysian of indigenous Iban ancestry, while his father, Clive Golding, is English.
The family moved to Surrey, England, when Henry was eight years old. He worked as a hairdresser in London for a few years before pursuing an entertainment career.
Henry met Liv Lo, a Taiwanese TV presenter and yoga instructor, on New Year's Day 2011.
They became engaged in 2015, and were married in Sarawak, Malaysia, in August 2016.
The pair have two daughters, born in 2021 and 2023.
Henry stands at 6ft ½ in (184.2 cm) tall.