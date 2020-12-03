The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' is an undisputed Christmas classic, and we always love hearing it every December.

You guys clearly love it too, as it was voted the overwhelming winner of our Best Christmas Song poll, and fans have tried to get it to be Christmas number one, in tribute to George Michael, who sadly passed away on Christmas Day in 2016.

But do you know the fascinating history of the song? What inspired it? Who stars in the iconic video? All you'd ever need to know is right here...

We spoke to Wham! legend Andrew Ridgeley about the making of the famous song, and you can watch his reflections on 'Last Christmas' in the video above.

Who wrote 'Last Christmas'? Wham - Last Christmas. Picture: Columbia/Epic George Michael both produced and wrote the song, and it became part of a double A-side single with 'Everything She Wants'. What a deal!

What is 'Last Christmas' about and what inspired it? The song actually has very little to do with Christmas! It's mainly about a failed relationship, and coming face to face with them a year later. Only the phase 'Last Christmas' - when the relationship comes to a head - actually refers to the festive season. Andrew later revealed that the song came about when they were visiting George's parents: "We'd had a bite to eat and were sitting together relaxing with the television on in the background when, almost unnoticed, George disappeared upstairs for an hour or so. When he came back down, such was his excitement, it was as if he had discovered gold which, in a sense, he had. "We went to his old room, the room in which we had spent hours as kids recording pastiches of radio shows and jingles, the room where he kept a keyboard and something on which to record his sparks of inspiration, and he played me the introduction and the beguiling, wistful chorus melody to 'Last Christmas.' It was a moment of wonder. "George had performed musical alchemy, distilling the essence of Christmas into music. Adding a lyric which told the tale of betrayed love was a masterstroke and, as he did so often, he touched hearts."

The video is a total classic The iconic video sees George and Andrew Ridgeley join their girlfriends to see friends at a ski resort (some scenes were filmed at Saas-Fee, Switzerland). See more: What is Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley up to now? Andrew is dating a girl (model Kathy Hill), who was previously with George, and the song is aimed at her. A flashback shows George giving her a brooch, while in the present day Andrew is now wearing it. How dare she!

It was also the last time George had no beard George Michael sans beard. Picture: Columbia/Epic The video marked the last filmed appearance of a clean-shaven George, as he sported a beard in the video for 'Everything She Wants', and he kept the look going for the rest of his career. See more: 8 times George Michael stunned strangers with private acts of charity

It was a huge hit, but never reached number 1 Wham - Last Christmas. Picture: Columbia/Epic Originally, the Christmas number one battle of 1984 looked to be between Wham! and Frankie Goes to Hollywood with 'The Power of Love'. However, the Band Aid project from Bob Geldof and Midge Ure came about, meaning that Wham! had to settle for second place that year. George also took part in Band Aid. Wham! donated all of their 'Last Christmas/Everything She Wants' royalties to the Ethiopian famine. See more: Watch singer-songwriter Charlotte Lily's stunning cover of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' It may have never reached number one, but it's the best-selling UK single ever to not hit the top, with over 2 million copies sold. In 2017, it reached number 2 (equalling its highest peak), after George Michael fans began campaigning for it to get the Christmas number 1 in tribute of the singer, after his death on Christmas Day, 2016.

George Michael was accused of plagiarism On behalf of the writers of the song 'Can't Smile Without You' - made famous by Barry Manilow and The Carpenters - publishing company Dick James Music sued George for plagiarism in the mid-1980s, claiming that 'Last Christmas' lifted its melody. However, the case was dismissed. See more: 19-year-old George Michael's phenomenal first TV appearance with Wham! - watch video

It has been covered MANY times Among the covers of the years: Whigfield, Billie Piper, Coldplay, Kylie Minogue, Jimmy Eat World, Joe McElderry, Crazy Frog (yes), Cascada, Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen, Taylor Swift, Glee Cast, Gwen Stefani...