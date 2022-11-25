Exclusive

Martin Kemp reveals once and for all if he was in the 'Last Christmas' music video

25 November 2022, 16:02

Martin Kemp speaks about his friendship with George Michael
Martin Kemp speaks about his friendship with George Michael. Picture: Smooth/YouTube/Columbia/Epic

By Tom Eames

Martin Kemp is a true legend of '80s pop, and he's back with an incredible amount of stories from the iconic decade.

The Spandau Ballet guitarist has released his new autobiography Ticket to the World: My 80s Story, which sees Martin Kemp look back at each year from the decade that made him a star.

Martin dropped by Smooth Radio to talk about the book and responded to a long-held rumour that he was actually in the video for Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'.

In our exclusive interview, Martin also spoke about his regrets about Spandau Ballet's performance at Live Aid, how George Michael was sceptical about 'Do They Know It's Christmas?', and how he "went out on the lash" with Michael Jackson.

Watch the full video on Global Player here

The former EastEnders actor famously met his wife Shirlie in the '80s thanks to their matchmaking friend George Michael, who was their son Roman's godfather.

It has long been reported that Martin joined Shirlie for the famous video in Switzerland, but Martin has finally confirmed whether that was true or not.

"Was I in the video for 'Last Christmas'? It's a rumour, but no, I wasn't there," he told us.

"It was just Shirlie playing around with an actor, which I'm a little bit suspicious of," he joked.

So there we have it, no Martin Kemp in the 'Last Christmas' video after all!

Martin Kemp's Ticket to the World: My 80s Story is out now.

