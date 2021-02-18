Martin Kemp facts: Spandau Ballet star's age, wife, children, brother and more revealed

Martin Kemp is truly one of a kind. Musician, actor, presenter, stage star, he's done it all.

The Spandau Ballet and EastEnders icon has been ever-present on UK screens and stages since the 1980s.

How many kids does Martin Kemp have, is he married and does he still perform in Spandau Ballet? It's time to get up to date with all the big facts about the talented star:

Who is Martin Kemp's wife Shirlie? Martin Kemp and Shirlie Kemp. Picture: Getty Martin Kemp has been married to Shirlie Holliman since 1988. Shirlie is best known for being a former backing singer of the group Wham!, and one half of the 1980s pop duo, Pepsi & Shirlie. Martin Kemp reveals how George Michael was a third wheel on his first date with Shirlie She retired from steady performing after the birth of her daughter. She met Martin through mutual friend George Michael, and the pair married in St Lucia. The pair released their first ever duet album in 2019.

How old is Martin Kemp and where is he from? Martin Kemp was born on October 10, 1961. He celebrated his 59th birthday in 2020. He was born to parents Frank and Eileen Kemp, at their house in Islington, north London. His older brother is Gary Kemp, who played in Spandau Ballet alongside him. The brothers also played the infamous Ronnie and Reggie Kray in The Krays.

Who did Martin Kemp play in EastEnders? Martin's showbiz career started in acting, and as a child he appeared in many TV shows including Jackanory, The Tomorrow People and Dixon of Dock Green. He and his brother Gary returned to acting in 1990, and they both appeared in The Krays, in which they played the notorious gangster twins Ronald and Reginald Kray. Martin and Shirlie Kemp will release first album together: ‘George Michael would have loved it’ His biggest role was playing villain Steve Owen in EastEnders, starting in December 1998. His character was involved in some of the soap's biggest storylines, such as the Saskia Duncan murder and 'Who Shot Phil?'. He left after Steve was killed off in 2002. He has acted sporadically since then, appearing in films and TV shows including Marple, Waterloo Road, Age of Kill and Birds of a Feather.