Who is Roman Kemp? Star's girlfriend, dad, age and career revealed. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Roman Kemp will be competing in The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 – here's everything you need to know about the TV presenter.

Roman Kemp is best known for being a radio and TV presenter – but he's also previously signed a record deal for Universal Music at 15 years old, and modelled for ASOS.

He's the son of Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp and Wham! backing singer Shirlie Kemp, and was the godson of George Michael.

Here's everything you need to know about Roman Kemp...