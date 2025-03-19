Who is Roman Kemp? Star's girlfriend, dad, age and career revealed

19 March 2025, 10:00 | Updated: 19 March 2025, 10:01

Who is Roman Kemp? Star's girlfriend, dad, age and career revealed
Who is Roman Kemp? Star's girlfriend, dad, age and career revealed. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Roman Kemp will be competing in The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 – here's everything you need to know about the TV presenter.

Roman Kemp is best known for being a radio and TV presenter – but he's also previously signed a record deal for Universal Music at 15 years old, and modelled for ASOS.

He's the son of Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp and Wham! backing singer Shirlie Kemp, and was the godson of George Michael.

Here's everything you need to know about Roman Kemp...

  1. How old is Roman Kemp?

    How old is Roman Kemp? Picture: Getty

    Roman was born on 28 January 1993, making him 32 years old.

  2. Who is Roman's girlfriend?

    Roman Kemp has been in a relationship with production assistant Carmen Gaggero since last year.

    In October 2024, a source told the MailOnline that Roman had proposed to Carmen and that his mum Shirlie was "over the moon".

    Kemp was previously dating Anne-Sophie Flury, but their three-year relationship came to an end in 2020.

    Kemp was previously dating Anne-Sophie Flury. Picture: Getty

  3. Who are Roman Kemp's parents?

    Roman Kemp is the only son of Martin and Shirlie Kemp.

    The couple have one other child, a daughter called Harley Moon who is three years older than Roman.

    Martin Kemp found fame as part of the New Romantic era band Spandau Ballet, formed in 1979. Some of their biggest hits include 'Gold' and 'True'.

    Martin was introduced to Shirlie Holliman – part of Wham! and the duo Pepsi & Shirlie – by George Michael, who even accompanied the pair on their first date.

    Years later, the couple would ask George to be Roman's godfather.

  4. Is Roman Kemp on the radio?

    Is Roman Kemp on the radio? Picture: Getty

    Roman Kemp was a host on Capital FM from 2014 to 2023.

    After seven years on Capital Breakfast, Roman swapped radio for TV as a presenter for BBC and ITV.

    Kemp has starred in Celebrity Gogglebox with dad Martin, and the father-son duo hosted Martin & Roman's Sunday Best! in 2020; Roman competed in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2019, and continues to co-present The One Show.

