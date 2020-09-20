What is Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley up to now?

By Tom Eames

Andrew Ridgeley was one half of the biggest pop band on the planet in the mid-1980s.

Alongside childhood friend George Michael, Andrew scored many classic hits as part of Wham!

However, while George went on to become an iconic pop legend in his own right, Andrew preferred to largely stay out of the limelight and didn't pursue a career in music.

In 2019, Andrew has published a book about his close friendship with George, titled George and Me.

Here are all the important facts about Andrew every fan should know: