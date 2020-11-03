Bananarama's Keren Woodward denies she is dating Andrew Ridgeley: 'We broke up seven years ago'

Andrew Ridgeley and Keren Woodward in 2019. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Keren Woodward has dismissed reports last year that claimed that she had got back together with her ex-partner Andrew Ridgeley.

In late 2019, it was reported by various tabloids that Bananarama star Keren and former Wham! singer Andrew Ridgeley had rekindled their romance.

However, Keren has denied the rumours, stating that they were very much not an item, and had broken several years ago.

The reports emerged after the pair were spotted together at the premiere of the Last Christmas film, which featured music by George Michael and Wham!

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Keren hit out at such stories, confirming that they were just good friends, and were simply hanging out together, alongside her bandmate Sara Dallin and Dallin's daughter Alice.

Keren and Andrew in 2005. Picture: Getty

When asked if they were an item again, Keren "rolled her eyes" and said: "No! We split seven years ago."

She added: "That is absolutely ludicrous. Just because two people happen to have been in 80s pop groups?"

On whether they were still friends now, she added: "Kind of. We get on. But I haven’t seen him for a couple of months. He spends most of his time in London."

Keren and Andrew moved to Cornwall along with her son Tom back in the early 1990s, after they began dating.

Meanwhile, Bananarama are back in the public eye after recently releasing their brand new book Really Saying Something.

Speaking to Smooth's Jenni Falconer about the book, Keren and Sara also spoke about their friendship with the late George Michael.

"We met him in the very late 80s, 90s and became really really good friends," Sara said. "He lived just up the road from me, so we would have lunch, and dinner, and play all these different games, and go on holidays with him.

"And to be honest, it was really hard to condense the George Michael chapter down to like, 'Oh we went here, we went there.' But we just did, you know, we were good friends so, we spent so much time together. Yeah, he’s really missed."

Keren added: "Yeah, I hope it gives a flavour of sort of what he meant to us and the relationship we had."